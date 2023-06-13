The Las Vegas Raiders' pairing of Davante Adams and Jimmy Garoppolo have yet to play together, but they are already being considered as one of the top QB-WR duos in the NFL heading to the 2023 season.

In a recent ranking released on NFL.com, the Adams-Garoppolo duo was rated sixth on the list, ahead of the New England Patriots' Mac Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans, and the Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott and Brandin Cooks.

Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson topped the list, followed by Lamar Jackson and Odell Beckham Jr.

There's a reason Adams and Garoppolo were ranked highly, though, with writer Kevin Patra emphasizing how their skills complement each other.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Garoppolo thrives over the middle and gets the ball out quickly, and he can use Adams' otherworldly ability to win off the line of scrimmage to generate chunk yardage. Playing in Josh McDaniels' system should fit the quarterback like a glove, and his ability to complete passes under pressure will be key behind a questionable offensive line. According to Next Gen Stats, Jimmy G's 118.3 passer rating when under pressure in 2022 was the highest mark for a single season in the NGS era (since 2016),” Patra wrote.

Of course the Davante Adams-Jimmy Garoppolo pairing will only work when the QB is healthy. On paper, they look a match made in football heaven, but all that will be useless if Garoppolo cannot be on the field.

The veteran quarterback is still recovering from the foot injury he sustained with the San Francisco 49ers last season. Garoppolo underwent surgery last March, putting question marks on his status with the team moving forward. However, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels did express optimism that their new signal-caller will be healthy in time for the training camp.

It's definitely encouraging to read positive assessments about Adams and Garoppolo. Hopefully, though, they'll get a chance to show it.