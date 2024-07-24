Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Michael Gallup has apparently decided to call it a career.

The Raiders made an announcement Tuesday night about some of their latest moves, including the placing of Gallup on the reserve/retired list, which indicated that at just 28 years old, Gallup is already done with playing in the NFL.

“We have placed LB Darien Butler, G Jake Johanning, G Jackson Powers-Johnson, WR Jalen Guyton and T Kolton Miller on the Physically Unable to Perform list. Additionally we have placed WR Michael Gallup on the Reserve/Retired list.”

Gallup signed a one-year deal worth $1.75 million with the Raiders just last April.

More to come.