The Las Vegas Raiders seek to improve after falling short of the playoffs during the 2023-24 season. The Raiders have serviceable contributors, but they are going through a position battle at quarterback. Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew are the two candidates to be the starting QB, and star linebacker Maxx Crosby gave a wise take on the dispute.

“If you're hating on the guy you're competing with, you're typically losing the battle,” Crosby said, per Paul Gutierrez.

The two Raiders QBs made their 2024 NFL Preseason debuts in a close 24-23 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on August 10. Aidan O'Connell got the start and threw for 76 yards on 7-for-9 passes. Meanwhile, Gardner Minshew amassed 117 yards, going 6-for-12 with one touchdown.

Maxx Crosby sent a reminder that support between the teammates must remain regardless of who gets the starting job. Both quarterbacks should help the Raiders offense during their time in Las Vegas.

O'Connell comes off a rookie season where he totaled 2,218 yards and 12 touchdowns. He showed great promise down the stretch of the season filling in for Jimmy Garoppolo.

Minshew had a stout year of his own with the Indianapolis Colts in 2023-24. He totaled 3,305 yards and 15 TDs on the season.

It will be interesting to see who the Raiders select as their QB1 ahead of an exciting season.

Raiders look to keep building amid major changes

Las Vegas parted ways with former head coach Josh McDaniels and GM Davie Ziegler after an underwhelming start to the 2023-24 season. The Raiders brought in new leadership, which saw Antonio Pierce take over the head coaching job and Tom Telesco arrive in the front office.

The constant changes in leadership and culture played a role in the departure of former running back Josh Jacobs. Jacobs revealed insight on why he chose to join the Green Bay Packers a couple of weeks before NFL Preseason.

“I feel like the Raiders are still a cornerstone franchise,” Jacobs said, via ESPN. “But when you come in and you have different coaches and different GMs with their own vision, you've kinda got to adapt to their vision. We really didn't have that culture set in stone.”

The 26-year-old feels like the Packers have more of an established culture and identity.

“That's what I would say the biggest difference is: You know what being a Packer is,” he said. “You feel that throughout the building. You see it on a day-to-day basis.”

Despite their past, the Raiders are working to establish a stronger culture. They are serious about improving as they approach a pivotal period.