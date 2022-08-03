Raisel Iglesias: Grading the Braves’ MLB trade deadline deal for Angels closer

The MLB trade deadline was enforced yesterday afternoon at 6 PM EST. While that’s when the deadline rolls around, there are still some deals that will get pushed through in the moments after, as it takes the league awhile to process the frenzy of deals that get made. The last trade of the 2022 MLB trade deadline involved the Atlanta Braves shoring up their bullpen by swinging a trade with the Los Angeles Angels for their closer Raisel Iglesias.

In return for Iglesias, the Braves sent over veteran relief pitcher Jesse Chavez and pitching prospect Tucker Davidson. Given how the Angels are out of the playoff picture once again, they were probably happy to get out of Iglesias’ big contract, which the Braves will absorb onto their salary cap as a result.

This was a trade swung by two teams heading in opposite directions, but who ended up coming out on top? Let’s take a closer look at the final trade of the 2022 MLB trade deadline and hand out grades to both sides.

Grading the Raisel Iglesias trade between the Braves and Angels

Atlanta Braves

Atlanta’s bullpen helped them win the World Series in 2021, and if they are able to repeat and win it again this season, their bullpen figures to play a big role again. They already have a strong pen, spearheaded by Kenley Jansen, Collin McHugh, and A.J. Minter, and now they added another deadly late-inning arm in Iglesias.

After posting arguably the best season of his career in 2021, Iglesias has come back down earth a bit this season. He sports a 4.04 ERA while picking up 16 saves for the Angels, which is a far cry from his totals from last season. Granted, the Angels aren’t going a lot of winning right now, but Iglesias has taken a bit of a step back from last season.

That doesn’t mean he isn’t valuable though. Iglesias is a proven late innings guy, and after they dealt Will Smith in order to pick up another starter in Jake Odorizzi, it was clear they could use another guy at the back end of their bullpen. Iglesias could take over as the Braves closer, or be used as a setup guy in front of Jansen.

Final Grade: B

Iglesias will help the Braves out more than either Chavez or Davidson would have this season, and he just signed a long-term contract with the Angels this past offseason that will keep him under team control for three more seasons. He’s been a bit inconsistent throughout his career, but he’s still a solid late-inning bullpen arm that could help the Braves make another deep postseason run this season.

Los Angeles Angels

The Angels signed Raisel Iglesias last offseason to a four-year, $58 million deal with the assumption that they would playoff contenders in 2022. Instead, they flamed out after a hot start, which made it justifiable for them to get his deal off their books.

In return, the Angels landed a veteran pitcher in Chavez and a prospect in Davidson who should get a chance to prove whether he can be an MLB pitcher or not. Chavez had a pretty rough start to the season with the Chicago Cubs before being sent to the Braves in an early season trade, where he’s been much better. This is Chavez’s third stint with the Angels, and he figures to help the Angels bullpen make it through the remainder of the season.

Davidson on the other hand is a bit more interesting. He’s a 26 year old pitching prospect who is running out of time to prove he can stick in the MLB. He’s had some spot starts for the Braves over the past three seasons, and he’s been pretty inconsistent each go round. He had a solid 3.80 ERA over four starts in 2021, but in his four appearences with the Braves this season, he has a 6.46 ERA, which isn’t very good.

Considering how the Angels dealt away Iglesias and starter Noah Syndergaard at the deadline, they will probably be looking to find a role for Davidson in their pitching staff. They could have Davidson fill in Syndergaard’s vacant rotation spot, or they could just throw him in the bullpen and see how he pitches over the rest of the season. The stakes aren’t going to be high for the Angels, so they may as well see what they have with some of their younger players now.

Final Grade: C

This is another somewhat confusing move from the Angels front office. They just signed Raisel Iglesias to an extension last offseason, and then dealt him away for virtually nothing. Relieving their salary cap is nice, but Chavez is going to be a 39 year old free agent at the end of the season, and there’s a pretty good chance Davidson flames out and won’t stick with the major league team. The Angels may be admitting they need to rebuild, but this still is a puzzling move on their part.