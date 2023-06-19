The head coach of the Los Angeles Rams shared some exciting news on Father's Day. Sean McVay and his wife Veronika Khomyn announced they're having a baby. It's gonna be a boy, according to TMZ.

On Sunday, the couple took to Instagram to share the exciting news. Some of the photos showed of Khomyn's growing baby bump and also showed off photos of the sonogram. There was even a photo of their shared puppy wearing a bandana that read: “I thought I was the baby!”

Alongside the photos, Khomyn captioned it: “Guess who’s becoming a dad this football season! 🥰 Baby boy McVay is coming this fall and we’re so excited to meet him and love on him,” she continued, sharing her excitement and awe. “I can’t believe he’s been growing in my belly for 5 months already.”

The Super Bowl winning Rams coach Sean McVay will have his hands full this season with his baby son and the upcoming campaign. The baby's due date is the start of the 2023-24 campaign. Ahead of the season, McVay spoke about running back Cam Akers: “He’s really capitalized on a lot of the momentum he built up toward the latter part of the year. And he’s going to be a huge part of what we’re doing moving forward. Cam is going to be a central figure in this offense. I think he’s priming himself to have a great year.”

McVay and Khomyn first met in Washington, D.C. while McVay worked with what's now known as the Washington Commanders. Shortly after meeting, they began dating, and eventually went public with their relationship in 2016. Later in 2022, the couple get engaged and married in a star-studded wedding in 2022.