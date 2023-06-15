Los Angeles Rams fans had big hopes for 2020 second-round pick Cam Akers, but the running back hasn’t quite panned out yet in Sean McVay’s offense. However, as the 2023 NFL season approaches, it sounds like the Rams head coach is falling back in love with his talented RB.

Akers had a promising rookie season with 748 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns. He tore his Achilles tendon ahead of 2021 training camp, though, and missed nearly the whole season. The former Florida State runner came back stronger in 2022 with 903 total yards and seven touchdowns but was unhappy with his role at times and even requested a trade midseason as the Cam Akers-Sean McVay relationship seemed to sour.

In 2023, Akers seems content again to be on the Rams, and McVay is excited about where his running back is at.

“He’s really capitalized on a lot of the momentum he built up toward the latter part of the year. And he’s going to be a huge part of what we’re doing moving forward,” McVay said on SiriusXM Mad Dog Sports Radio. “Cam is going to be a central figure in this offense. I think he’s priming himself to have a great year.”

McVay also added, “Cam is a stud. He’s taking great care of himself physically, he’s in a good place mentally. Just continuing to mature, and I’m really excited about what he’s going to do for us this year.”

The head coach heaping praise on Akers has to be heartening for Rams fans. The young back has a ton of talent, and the team needs all the offensive weapons they can get this season to improve on their disastrous 5-12 Super Bowl defense last season.