The Los Angeles Rams are bringing back a familiar face with defensive back Darious Williams set to return to La La Land, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network
“Former #Jaguars CB Darious Williams is finalizing a deal to play for the #Rams, sources say, the place where he won a Super Bowl. It’s expected to be a three-year.”
The deal is said to be for three years, according to Kevin Patra if NFL.com.
Williams played for the Rams from the 2019 season to the 2021 campaign when he won a Super Bowl with them. After his initial stint with Los Angeles, Williams secured the bag in the 2022 NFL free agency by signing a three-year deal worth $30 million with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He played for two seasons with the Jags, during which he saw action in 34 games, including 29 starts, and collected four interceptions to go with 35 passes defended and two forced fumbles. Williams also had five tackles for losses and a combined 106 tackles.
The expectation is that Williams will be a starter for the Rams in 2024. Last season, the Rams were 18th in the league with 22.3 points allowed per game and just 21st overall against the pass with 232.4 passing yards given up per contest.
Williams went undrafted in 2018 before inking a deal with the Baltimore Ravens. He was waived by the Ravens months later before the Rams claimed him from the waivers. He played well enough for the Rams to earn a starting role and even started at Super Bowl 56 against the Cincinnati Bengals in which he played well, leading LA with eight total tackles to go along with a pass defended.