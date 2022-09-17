Rams DC Raheem Morris answers whether this Marcus Mariota weapon is a ‘generational talent’

For any teams that were in need of a promising wide receiver during the offseason, the 2022 NFL Draft was just the time to find such a talent. The Atlanta Falcons were among the six teams that decided to select a wideout in the top 20 of the draft, as they used their No. 8 overall selection to bring former USC wide receiver Drake London to the organization.

London left a grand first impression in his NFL debut in Week 1, as he went on to haul in five receptions for 74 receiving yards against the New Orleans Saints.

As of late, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris has been going over film on London in anticipation of his team’s upcoming Week 2 home matchup against the Falcons. And during a press conference ahead of the game, Morris was asked whether London is a “generational talent,” which he stopped short of labeling him as such a player but rather took some time to laud his overall skill set as a wideout.

“That’s a hard question for me, to ask about generational talent, but I will say this, I didn’t evaluate him coming out of college,” Morris said about the first-year Falcons receiver. “You get a chance to glimpse at him, look at him at USC obviously when I got out here. … You see the talent, you see the movement, you see the unique skill set, you see all the different dynamics that you can bring from a standpoint from a receiver. When you’re talking about the double up, the separation, the speed burst, the false acceleration, all of those things. … You get a chance to see all those things that they do from a receiver standpoint, his read stems, his blaze out stems, all of those things.

“It’d be fun to go against him. Right now they’re featuring the play action game and you get a chance to see him go down deep and we’ll get a nice new challenge for us and what we need to do.”

London was among Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota’s go-to targets in the loss to the Saints in Week 1. It will be noteworthy to see whether the rookie receiver may see an increase in targets against the Jalen Ramsey-led Rams secondary.