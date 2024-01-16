Matthew Stafford on his feelings for Detroit.

One of the most talked-about narratives in the NFL heading into the playoffs was the return of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford to his old stomping grounds of Ford Field, the home of his former team, Detroit Lions. It must be a bittersweet feeling for Stafford to play a playoff game in Detroit as a visitor. However, Stafford didn't seem too enthusiastic about his feelings for the city of Detroit after the Lions won their first playoff game in over three decades.

Rams HC Sean McVay said he was happy for his ex-QB Jared Goff. I asked Matthew Stafford if he's happy for the city of Detroit, seeing as how he played his first 12 seasons here: "I'm happy for the players." pic.twitter.com/K738IcmkyD — Kory E. Woods (@KoryEWoods) January 15, 2024

Perhaps Stafford simply did not like the way Lions fans welcomed him and his family on Sunday. They relentlessly booed him when he came out of the tunnel and that continued during the game. The former first-pick overall finished the Lions game with 367 passing yards and two touchdowns with zero picks thrown on 25/36 completions in a 24-23 loss.

Stafford played his first 12 seasons in the NFL with the Lions. Even though Detroit never won a playoff game during his time there, let alone win a Super Bowl, Stafford provided the franchise a solid presence under center. He also risked his health by playing through several injuries in the time he spent in Motor City. In the 12 years he quarterbacked for the Lions, Stafford collected a total of 45,109 passing yards and 282 passing touchdowns against 144 interceptions on a 62.6 percent completion rate.

In 2021, Stafford and the Lions parted ways when the team traded him to the Rams for Jared Goff and some picks. Goff, of course, was under center for Detroit's win against the Rams in the NFC wild-card game.