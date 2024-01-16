“Other than that, I loved the atmosphere and the booing just gave my husband more fire.”

The Lions win over Stafford and the Rams is their first postseason victory in 32 years, and Detroit will now face the winner of the Buccaneers and Eagles game in the NFL Divisional Round on Sunday.

As for the Rams, they look to run it back next season.

Though there will be some changes, with defensive line guru Eric Henderson off to join Lincoln Riley at USC, Kelly Stafford confirmed via Instagram that her husband will be back at quarterback for the Rams next season:

“What a season.. and for it to end at ford field ♥️ Already excited for this Rams team next season…and he will be back next year detroit, but until then, go get you one!!!”