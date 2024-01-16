It makes sense that Detroit Lions fans booed Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford in the two teams' playoff matchup on Sunday.

Afterall, Stafford was a member of the Lions for 12 years before being traded to, and subsequently winning a Super Bowl with, the Rams. But his wife, Kelly, claims fans also targeted their four young kids with booing as well, according to TMZ.

RECOMMENDED
Matthew Stafford (Rams) as eminem
Rams: Matthew Stafford's curious response when asked if he's happy for city of Detroit

Rexwell Villas ·

Aaron Donald, Sean McVay, Michael Hoecht all with tear emojis 💧 and with shattered glass in the background.
Rams most to blame for Wild Card loss to Lions

Enzo Flojo ·

Rams, Michael Pratt, Tulane, Matthew Stafford, Sean McVay, Rams Draft, 2024 NFL Draft
The QB the Rams must draft to be their Jordan Love behind Matthew Stafford

Liam Hanley ·

Before the Rams' 24-23 loss, Kelly said that she was expecting to hear it from Lions fans ahead of the matchup, but clearly she wasn't happy with the alleged antics, according to her Instagram page:

“It's sports,” said Stafford in her Instagram post. “The city wants to win. Everything is fair game … except the fans who booed my children.”

“Other than that, I loved the atmosphere and the booing just gave my husband more fire.”

The Lions win over Stafford and the Rams is their first postseason victory in 32 years, and Detroit will now face the winner of the Buccaneers and Eagles game in the NFL Divisional Round on Sunday.

As for the Rams, they look to run it back next season.

Though there will be some changes, with defensive line guru Eric Henderson off to join Lincoln Riley at USC, Kelly Stafford confirmed via Instagram that her husband will be back at quarterback for the Rams next season:

“What a season.. and for it to end at ford field ♥️ Already excited for this Rams team next season…and he will be back next year detroit, but until then, go get you one!!!”