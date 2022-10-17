Randy Orton is a professional wrestler who is currently signed to WWE. He is a 14-time WWE Champion, one-time Intercontinental Champion, one-time United States Champion, and four-time Tag Team Champion. Orton has also won some of WWE’s iconic matches such as the Royal Rumble and the Money In the Bank Ladder Match. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Randy Orton’s net worth in 2022.

Randy Orton’s net worth in 2022 (estimate): $7 million

Randy Orton’s net worth in 2022 is $7 million. This is according to outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Randy Orton, whose real name is Randal Keith Orton, was born in Knoxville, Tennessee. He studied at Hazelwood Central High School and started to wrestle on the amateur scene. After graduating high school, Orton would go on to enlist with the Marines. However, Orton would not only be discharged, but also served time in a military prison for 38 days after going AWOL twice and disobeying an order from a commanding officer.

In the 2000s, Orton made his wrestling debut at the Mid-Missouri Wrestling Association. Here, Orton honed his skills and kickstarted his wrestling career. Shortly after, Orton would eventually sign with the World Wrestling Federation, despite Vince McMahon’s initial doubts.

Despite being a third-generation wrestler, Orton had to earn himself a spot on the main roster. He initially wrestled in the company’s developmental circuit, Ohio Valley Wrestling. In his time there, Orton captured the Hardcore Championship twice.

After spending some time in OVW, it wouldn’t be long before Orton was elevated to the main roster. He made his main roster debut match at Wrestlemania X8’s Fan Axxess when Orton took a loss against Tommy Dreamer. On the other hand, Orton’s first match on the TV screen saw him win over Hardcore Holly.

As part of the main roster, Orton would proclaim himself as “The Legend Killer.” As his gimmick, Orton’s character disrespected and feuded with various household names such as Shawn Michaels, Mick Foley, Ric Flair, and many more. During this run, Orton also joined Evolution. Booked with Evolution, Orton would dominate the WWE landscape alongside legends and champions Ric Flair, Batista, and Triple H.

As a rising star, Orton captured his first WWE championship when he defeated Rob Van Dam for the Intercontinental title at the Armageddon PPV in 2003. As an Intercontinental champ, Orton held the belt for a respectable 210 days before dropping it to Edge.

While running WWE with Evolution, it wasn’t long before Orton was inserted into the World Heavyweight Title picture. After helping Triple H secure the title on several occasions, Orton eventually got his shot after winning the 20-man battle royal and emerging victorious at SummerSlam in 2004. With Orton’s victory at SummerSlam, he became the youngest World Heavyweight Champion at 24 years and 136 days old, thus cementing Orton as one of WWE’s rising superstars at that time.

Fast forward to today, Orton has cemented himself as a grizzled veteran on the WWE roster. He has won the WWE championship 14 times, including notable victories over Drew McIntyre, Triple H, John Cena, Daniel Bryan, and others. Orton’s 14 WWE Championships rank only behind John Cena and Ric Flair’s record of 16 WWE World Titles Furthermore, Orton has also been a former United States Champion after beating Bobby Roode at the Fastlane PPV in 2018. Thus, Orton became the 18th overall Grand Slam champ in WWE history.

Aside from having a remarkable individual record, Orton has also joined and formed some of the more iconic stables in WWE history. Other than Evolution, Orton has also joined the likes of Rated R-KO, Legacy, The Authority, and the Wyatt Family. Orton’s last championship reign came in a run alongside rising star Matt Riddle, as they formed the Tag Team RK-Bro. RK-Bro would go on to win the WWE RAW Tag Team championship twice before losing to The Usos of the Bloodline at Smackdown for the Tag Team Title Unification match. Overall, Orton has held 20 WWE championship belts.

Currently, Orton has been off the screens of WWE after suffering a back injury in May 2022. Nevertheless, it’s still highly possible for The Viper to return to WWE programming. In 2019, despite teasing a potential move to the rival company, All Elite Wrestling, Orton manifested his loyalty to WWE by inking a fresh five-year deal. Based on reports, the fresh deal will be paying Orton $1.1 million annually. But with PPV sales, merchandise revenues, and royalties, his annual salary jumps to $2.7 million.

Apart from wrestling, Orton also has an acting career. He starred in action movies such as 12 Rounds: Reloaded and The Condemned 2. Orton has also had minor acting roles in Changeland and That’s What I Am. The WWE star also made an appearance in the TV series, Shooter. Orton was also originally signed to star for the film, The Marine: Homefront. However, the plan was scrapped by WWE due to his dishonorable discharge from the past.

Known for the brains behind the three most dangerous letters in sports entertainment, Orton has certainly pieced together a solid wrestling career. Hopefully, wrestling fans will get to see him in the ring again sooner than later after he fully heals from a back injury.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Randy Orton’s net worth in 2022?