The New York Rangers already endured an injury scare earlier this exhibition season when star forward Artemi Panarin left a game against the New York Islanders, though fortunately, it wasn’t serious.

However, Panarin has once again exited an exhibition contest, and the latest update from the Rangers suggests this time, the situation may be more concerning.

Following the first period of Tuesday's game at Madison Square Garden against the rival Devils, the Rangers revealed Panarin would not be returning.

“UPDATE: Artemi Panarin (lower body) will not return tonight,” they wrote on X.

He had originally been playing on a line with Alexis Lafreniere and Vincent Trocheck before his departure. He played just 2:25 during the opening 20 minutes on four shifts.

Panarin isn't the only Rangers forward with an ailment. Head coach Peter Laviolette recently announced that they expect to be without forward Jimmy Vesey for the next couple of weeks, putting his status for the regular season opener on October 9 against the Pittsburgh Penguins in doubt.

Artemi Panarin is coming off a career-best season for the Rangers

Losing Panarin for any length of time would not only be a significant blow to the Rangers but would be the latest in what has been a bizarre trend of injuries during exhibition play to high-profile players.

Los Angeles Kings veteran defenseman and assistant captain Drew Doughty is now considered month-to-month after suffering an ankle fracture in last week's game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Meanwhile, Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine, a former No. 2 overall pick, is expected to miss significant time following a serious knee-on-knee collision with Toronto Maple Leafs forward Cedric Pare on Saturday.

Panarin is coming off a career-best 49 goals and 71 assists in 2023-24 which included a franchise-record 15-game point streak in October. He was also named the team's most valuable player at the conclusion of the regular season.

The Rangers have one more exhibition game on their schedule, a matchup against the Islanders on Friday.