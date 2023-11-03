The Rangers lost two key players in Adam Fox and Filip Chytil on Thursday night, although New York still defeated Carolina.

The New York Rangers won their sixth game in a row on Thursday night, but it came at a cost as both star defenseman Adam Fox and forward Filip Chytil were injured in the contest.

Fox ran into Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho with 7:57 remaining in the first period. Labelled a lower-body injury, the 25-year-old left the game and did not return.

“[Fox] stayed on the ice to complete his shift coming out of a television timeout and played one more 31-second shift, but he left the bench to go back to the dressing room with about 5:30 to play in the period and the game tied 1-1,” wrote NHL.com's Dan Rosen on Friday.

Chytil left the game in the second frame with an upper-body injury; he also didn't return to the contest.

New York will be hoping for a positive update on both young players on Friday, but the team continues to roll. The Rangers beat the Hurricanes 2-1 at Madison Square Garden to improve to 8-2 on the season.

That has the Blueshirts in first place in the Metropolitan Division through over 1/8 of the season. Still, the obvious concern was for the injured players after the hard-fought win.

“If he's out any period of time, obviously he's a huge player in this league, huge player for our team,” Rangers captain Jacob Trouba said regarding Fox. “It'll be on guys to step up.”

Fox has been excellent again from the back end for the Rangers, amassing three goals and 11 points over 10 games in 2023-24. He is tied with Cale Makar and just behind Quinn Hughes for the league lead in points by defensemen. Hughes put up five points in a 10-1 drubbing of the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

Rangers coach Peter Laviolette confirmed that both Adam Fox and Filip Chytil would be evaluated this weekend. New York is next in Minnesota to play the Wild on Saturday night.