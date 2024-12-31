Adam Fox and the New York Rangers are near the bottom of the NHL at this time. The Rangers won the President's Trophy as the best regular season team in 2023-24. And they got off to a fast start in 2024-25. However, the Rangers have hit a brutal stretch where they entered play on Monday with 14 losses in their last 18 games.

Unfortunately, the losing trend continued on Monday against the Florida Panthers. Florida raced out to an early lead, and New York did try mounting a comeback. But the hosting Panthers pulled away to claim a 5-3 victory at Amerant Bank Arena. After the game, Fox spoke with the media where he took time to let out some frustrations over these losses.

“I feel like we came out of this break looking to use it as a reset. Last game was really special teams that killed us. Special teams were obviously much better today. It kind of feels like we’re repeating the same stuff at this point,” the Rangers star said, via New York Post reporter Mollie Walker. “At some point, it’s got to be wins. It’s not just, ‘Yeah, did better five-on-five.’ It’s got to be wins. It’s extremely frustrating. If we keep playing games like that, we will get wins. I think that’s really all it is.”

Rangers comeback vs. Panthers falls short

Adam Fox and the Rangers put up a fight in the second period against Florida. They overcame a two-goal deficit to tie the game 2-2. Filip Chytil and Ryan Lindgren scored the goals that brought the game level. Jesper Boqvist soon restored the Panthers lead in the second. But Chris Kreider brought the game level once again in the third.

Unfortunately, New York could not continue the momentum. Boqvist scored his second of the game to make it 4-3. And later in the third period, Aleksander Barkov converted on an empty net. The Panthers moved to 23-13-2 with this win, while New York fell to 16-19-1.

The Rangers have now lost 15 of their last 19 games. Moreover, the Blueshirts are bottom of the Metropolitan Division after once being in contention for the top spot. New York hopes to start getting back on track on January 2 when they take on the Boston Bruins.