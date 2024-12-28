While the New York Rangers are in complete dire straits right now, they're getting some good news on the injury front.

Defenseman K'Andre Miller, who was placed on Injured Reserve earlier this month, has been activated and is expected to be available for Saturday night's Rangers game against the rival Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena.

The news was confirmed on X via Mollie Walker of The New York Post.

While head coach Peter Laviolette wouldn't confirm Miller's status for Saturday's game, he indicated that Miller was taking a step in the right direction via Yahoo Sports.

“He looked good, that was his first practice,” Laviolette said. “We haven't had a lot of practice time inside of the schedule. That’s just where we are at in the year, coming off of three games in three and a half days. It was a good practice for him and a good step in the right direction.”

The Rangers face the Lightning Saturday night starting at 7:00 PM EST.

Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller's season was interrupted by injury

The Rangers have already removed one major piece of their blue line with the trade of captain Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks earlier this month; the speculation is that Rangers general manager Chris Drury could have more moves up his sleeve.

A native of St. Paul, Minnesota, Miller was taken with the 22nd overall in the 2018 NHL Draft by the Rangers; he's played his entire NHL career with the club.

Beforehand, he played for both the U.S. National Development Team and the University of Wisconsin Badgers.

He's played in 28 games this season and has scored twice while adding four assists; he also averages just over 21 minutes of ice time per game. In 322 career NHL games, Miller has scored 31 goals with 80 assists.