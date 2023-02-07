The New York Rangers and Calgary Flames had a highly entertaining game on Monday. And for Artemi Panarin, it was a bit of a history-making night.

Panarin recorded two assists in the Rangers victory over the Flames in New York. This brought his point total as a Ranger to 300. Panarin has reached the 300-point mark in fewer games than any Rangers player in team history.

The Rangers star picked up his first point in the second period. He provided a helper on Mika Zibanejad’s first goal of the game, giving the Rangers a 3-2 lead.

Panarin then found the scoresheet in the third period. He connected with Zibanejad again as his teammate scored his second of the night. The goal tied the game for the Rangers, who went on to win in overtime.

Panarin only required 236 games, beating out team legend Mark Messier who needed 249 games to record 300 points with the Rangers. Messier enjoyed two stints with the Rangers, playing a total of 10 years with the franchise.

Messier joined the Rangers in 1992 via trade with the Edmonton Oilers. He won the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP in his first season on Broadway and won a Stanley Cup in 1994.

Panarin joined the Rangers ahead of the 2019-20 season, signing a massive seven-year contract. “Breadman” is currently tied for the team lead in points with 52 and holds the team lead with 40 assists.

New York’s victory Monday night is their second consecutive win. They are 6-2-2 in their last 10 games as they chase down a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Rangers currently find themselves in third place in the Metropolitan Division, four points clear of the Washington Capitals for fourth place.