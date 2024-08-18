The Texas Rangers have struggled in August. They may be on the verge of receiving two important pitching reinforcements, though. Jacob deGrom and Jon Gray both threw live batting practice sessions on Saturday, a sign that the pitchers are getting close to returning. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy addressed deGrom and Gray's performances on the mound, via Rangers reporter Abby Jones.

“Both threw well. Three ups and downs about 45 pitches,” Bochy said. “Jon is ready to go… Jacob, we will see how he comes out of this, but I liked it and his command.”

deGrom has been trending in a promising direction. This was his third bullpen session and he may begin a rehab assignment soon.

Gray, meanwhile, is seemingly on track to return to the big league club soon. Bochy said he is “ready to go,” which means he may not even have to go on a rehab assignment. If he does go on a rehab assignment, Gray would likely only need to make one start barring a setback.

Rangers' Jacob deGrom gets real on his live BP session

deGrom also commented on his performance Saturday. He is still trying to find the command of his pitches, but deGrom is feeling “good,” which is the most important element to consider as the former Cy Young winner attempts to return from Tommy John surgery.

“Felt good. I didn’t really throw the ball where I wanted to but it’s part of the process,” deGrom said after his live BP session, via Jones. “Right now, the goal is trying to get the ball down. Other than that I felt good. I feel ready for rehab starts and my arm feels great.”

deGrom wants to pitch in 2024. The Rangers' postseason chances are slim at the moment given their recent underperformance, but deGrom has expressed excitement about his MLB return.

If no setbacks occur, deGrom and Gray should be able to impact the Rangers rotation soon.