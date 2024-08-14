The Texas Rangers are falling out of the postseason conversation fast and could use a Cy Young winning pitcher to boost the team. Jacob deGrom is not quite ready to return just yet, but Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said he is getting closer to beginning a rehab assignment, via Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News.

“Bruce Bochy said that Jacob deGrom will throw his third live bullpen on Saturday. If that goes well, he will begin a rehab assignment afterwards,” McFarland wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

deGrom has been throwing bullpens over the past couple of weeks. He has continued to receive encouraging updates as well. The Rangers hurler still does not have a specific injury timeline as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. Texas will proceed with caution with the 36-year-old even if Saturday's live bullpen session goes well.

Should Rangers bring Jacob deGrom back if they fall completely out of postseason race?

The Rangers are just 55-65 as of this story's writing. They are still alive in both the American League West and Wild Card races, but Texas' postseason pursuit is not in a good spot. The chances of a team that is ten games under .500 making a legitimate postseason push is slim to say the least.

So should the Rangers wait to bring deGrom back if their struggles persist?

If it was already mid-September then the answer may be yes. After all, why risk further injury for one or two starts from deGrom if the playoffs were out of the question? However, it is only mid-August and a postseason spot is still technically a possibility.

Again, the Rangers are going to proceed with extreme caution. Texas will not rush deGrom's injury recovery. They will likely bring him back at some point in 2024 if he continues to recover at a respectable rate.

deGrom will get a few extra starts in even if Texas misses the postseason. That could help him find his groove in preparation for 2025. And if the Rangers are able to climb back into the playoff conversation, then perhaps deGrom could lead the way down the stretch.