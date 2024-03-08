MLB Spring Training is underway and the start of the regular season is less than two months away. Last season, the Texas Rangers came out of no where to win the World Series, and now, they look to defend their crown. Pitching will be crucial as always for the Rangers, and Bruce Bochy has been impressed with José Ureña so far.
The Rangers took on the Diamondbacks on Thursday and José Ureña was able to pitch for four innings and he only allowed one run. Ureña is going to be an important part of this year's pitching staff, and Rangers manager Bruce Bochy knows that.
“He's doing well,” Bruce Bochy said, according to an article from mlb.com. “We have a lot of pitchers that are really doing a nice job on the mound. He's one of them. His last outing was a good one and we like to see where he's at. He can sink it, and he's got a good slider. He's got experience too.”
Bochy was happy with the way that Ureña looked on the bump, and Ureña himself was pleased as well. He wasn't dealt the best conditions for his outing, but he made it work, and the Rangers ended up getting the win.
“I felt pretty good,” Ureña said. “The weather was a little bit crazy, but we made it. So far this spring, we've taken it step by step, and the good thing is I'm healthy. I go out there and compete. I can help in any spot they want.”
The regular season begins on March 20th as the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers will start the season with two games in Korea. The Rangers start their season about a week later as they will get things going with the Chicago Cubs at home on March 28th. The World Series title defense starts then.