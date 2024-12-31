New York Rangers center Filip Chytil is trying to stay positive, despite his team's struggles. The Rangers dropped yet another game to the Florida Panthers on Monday night. New York bowed 5-3 to the team it lost to in last year's NHL playoffs.

The center skated with poise for the Rangers. He finished the game with seven shots on goal, and one goal scored.

“We’ve got to build on the game, clean up the things that cost us the game. It’s a lost four points on this trip, so it’s not that positive,” Chytil said, per The Athletic. “We have another day tomorrow and we play a game in three days, so we’ve got to focus on that now.”

New York is now 16-19-1 on the season after losing to Florida. In the last 10 contests, the Rangers have just two wins. New York is on a four-game losing streak.

Filip Chytil is providing a spark for the Rangers

Chytil is certainly giving the Rangers all he has out on the ice. This season, the center has seven goals, while posting 13 total points.

“I felt great,” Chytil said after the Panthers game, per the New York Post. “I felt great playing the puck a lot. We had a lot of chances, I had a lot of chances. Goals decide the game and that’s the thing I’m working on every day. Today it could be more than one, but it’s just something I have to work on.”

The Rangers desperately need to win some games. The team is in danger of missing the postseason, after last year's thunderous run to the Eastern Conference final. On the year, New York has just 33 points and is last in the Metropolitan Division.

New York gets its next chance to pick up a win on Thursday. The Rangers face off against the Boston Bruins.