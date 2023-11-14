New York Rangers legend Henrik Lundqvist was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, and had a great reaction.

Legendary New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist was inducted to the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday, and he opened up on what it is like to receive that honor.

“Seven-by-three meter sandpit at a kindergarten up in Are, Sweden, to Madison Square Garden and now Hockey Hall of Fame — it's just an incredible feeling,” Henrik Lundqvist said in his speech on Monday, according to the Associated Press. “And I try to remember what I was thinking back then as an eight-year-old skating around. … So much love for the game of hockey.”

Lundqvist was the goalie of the Rangers for 15 years, and helped them get to the Stanley Cup Final in 2014, when they lost to the Los Angeles Kings. He also won Olympic gold with Sweden in 2006.

During his speech, Lundqvist admitted he did not see this happening in his career. He was a seventh-round pick in the 2000 draft, and he exceeded any expectations he had.

“Growing up, I always had big dreams,” Lundqvist said, via the Associated Press. “My dad told me, my brother, my sister at an early age, ‘Dream big. It will inspire you to work hard.' And I'll never forget that. … Let's be honest, I never saw this.”

The Rangers never won a Stanley Cup with the Rangers, but it is widely accepted that it was not predominantly his fault. Lundqvist helped many Rangers teams reach the playoffs and win series that they were underdogs in. He has one of the best Game 7 records.

It was a great day for many Rangers fans seeing Henrik Lundqvist go into the Hockey Hall of Fame.