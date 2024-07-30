The Texas Rangers are hoping to have Jacob deGrom return from his Tommy John surgery recovery as soon as possible. The Rangers star hurler is trending in a positive direction. deGrom provided an important update on Tuesday, via Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News.

“Jacob deGrom said today he’s confident that he will pitch & contribute to this Rangers team this season after his 45 pitch throwing session Tuesday,” Grant wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The 36-year-old is one of MLB's best pitchers when healthy. Unfortunately, avoiding injuries has proven to be a concern for deGrom over the past few years.

He has made only six total starts in a Rangers jersey, doing so in the early portion of the 2023 season. deGrom looked like the ace Texas hoped he would be for the team, as he pitched to a 2.67 ERA across 30.1 innings pitched. It was later revealed that he would need the surgery, however.

Jacob deGrom's injury was unquestionably a devastating blow. Yet, the Rangers stepped up and played well in 2023 despite losing the star pitcher. Texas not only booked their ticket to the playoffs, but they ended up winning the World Series as well.

The Rangers are not playing as well in 2024. They have hovered around the .500 mark for most of the season. Texas is still in the postseason conversation, though.

Rangers need Jacob deGrom amid postseason pursuit

A deGrom injury return would prove to be crucial for the Rangers. Texas has a respectable rotation, but it is clear that they need another ace-caliber arm to lead the way. deGrom can answer the call for the Rangers without question.

There is no set date for deGrom's return at the moment. Based on recent updates, though, it seems as if deGrom could return soon.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Jacob deGrom and the Rangers as they are made available.