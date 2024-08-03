The New York Rangers tried to trade Jacob Trouba earlier in the offseason. Their much-publicized effort came around the NHL Draft. The Rangers reportedly had a deal in place with the Detroit Red Wings. However, Trouba had no interest in going home to Michigan.

One complication involved his contract. Not necessarily the money involved as much as the protections provided to Trouba. The Rangers defenseman had a full no-movement clause ahead of NHL Free Agency. On July 1, though, that became a 15-team no-trade clause. Reports then indicated that Trouba outright rejected a trade to Detroit after NHL Free Agency.

Trouba recently had an art exhibit open in New York. Ahead of its opening, he sat down for a Q&A with The Athletic. The topic of the trade rumors came up, and the New York captain explained his side of things.

“It was fine,” he said, via The Athletic. “It’s part of the business. I knew that part of my contract turned this year (to a no-trade list), and I submitted a list. That’s what I did. All the other noise was pretty much noise. I’m happy to be here. I’m excited to go into the season. Great opportunity ahead of us.”

Jacob Trouba holds no hard feelings toward Rangers

As Trouba alluded to, it appears as if the veteran blueliner will open the 2024-25 season with New York. This caused some concern that there may be an untenable situation brewing on Broadway. However, the Blueshirts captain affirmed that he is in good standing with general manager Chris Drury.

“Yeah, they were great the whole time,” Trouba said, via The Athletic. “Even going back years prior, me and Dru have always had a good relationship. We can speak to each other when we want to. He has a lot of trust in me, I think, and I’m grateful for that. We’re excited to get started this year.”

The Michigan native is heading into his sixth season with New York. Ahead of the 2022-23 season, the Rangers tabbed the defender with the captaincy. Trouba is known as a relentless defenseman who loves to throw the body and intimidate opponents.

However, the Rangers needed financial flexibility this summer. New York had to re-sign restricted free agents such as Braden Schneider, Ryan Lindgren, and Kaapo Kakko. Moving Trouba's $8 million cap hit would have given them more room this year and next.

In any event, Jacob Trouba is still with the Rangers. For now, it's unlikely the veteran defenseman will go anywhere before his contract expires. Trouba and the Blueshirts open their 2023-24 season on the road against the Pittsburgh Penguins on October 9.