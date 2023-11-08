Jonathan Quick is still unblemished so far in his career with the Rangers, as he won his first start in NY uniform at Madison Square Garden.

Jonathan Quick showed that he can still deliver the goods between the pipes Tuesday night when he earned his second win of the season — and first at Madison Square Garden with his new team — when he helped the New York Rangers score a 5-3 win over the visiting Detroit Red Wings.

“Any start where you get two points. You're just trying to get wins and climb the standings. That's what every team is trying to do and we're the same,” Quick told reporters in the locker room following the victory (h/t Rangers Videos).

Quick got the nod for a starting gig versus the Red Wings after Igor Shesterkin was scratched just before the contest due to a lower-body issue. Shesterkin doesn't seem to be dealing with a serious injury that will cost him another start, considering that he was able to skate prior to the Detroit game.

Against the Red Wings, Quick had a shutout going until the third period when Detroit went on a three-goal rampage. Fortunately for Quick and the Rangers, the five goals New York scored in the first two periods were enough to keep Detroit at bay. Overall, Quick turned away all but three of the Red Wings' 28 shots on goal, including eight while the Rangers were shorthanded; the Red Wings went scoreless on six power-play chances, thanks in large part to the prowess of the 37-year-old netminder in the crease.

Quick, who is a three-time Stanley Cup champion and former Conn Smythe Trophy winner, has improved to 3-0-1 with a 1.77 GAA in five appearances (four starts) so far in the 2023-24 NHL season.