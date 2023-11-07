The Rangers look to continue their hot start as we continue our NHL odds series with a Red Wings-Rangers prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The New York Rangers look to continue their hot start as they face the Detroit Red Wings. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Red Wings-Rangers prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Red Wings enter the game at 7-4-1 on the year. They started the season hot, winning five of their first six games, but since then have cooled off. They have lost three of their last five, but the last time out was a solid win. The Red Wings found themselves down 2-0 in the first period, but Lucas Raymond scored on the power play to make it 2-1 in the first. It was 3-2 after the second period, but Dylan Larkin would tie it, and then David Perron and Andrew Copp would score to make it 5-3 Red Wings. The Bruins would get one back, but the Red Wings would hold on to win 5-4.

Meanwhile, the Rangers are coming in at 8-2-1 on the year. They were on a six-game winning streak before last time out. The last game was against the Minnesota Wild. The Rangers scored three goals in the first period, all in the first seven minutes of the game. In the second period, the Wild scored twice, and then in the first five and a half minutes of the third, the Wild scored two more. The Rangers would score just 1:20 later on a Chris Kreider goal to tie it up. In overtime, no goals were scored, but the Rangers would fall in a shootout.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Red Wings-Rangers Odds

Detroit Red Wings: +122

New York Rangers: -146

Over: 6.5 (+106)

Under: 6.5 (-130)

How to Watch Red Wings vs. Rangers

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: TNT

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Red Wings Will Win

The Red Wings are led by Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat. Larkin comes into the game with five goals this year and 12 assists. He leads the team with 17 points this year and has been solid on the power play. He has three goals and eight assists on the power play this year. DeBrincat has nine goals this year to lead the team. He has five assists as well, plus is also doing work on the power play. He has three goals and two assists on the power play. Beyond those two, Moritz Seider is also doing well from the blue line this year. He has a goal and ten assists this year, with six of those assists on the power play.

Production from the blue line has been important this year for the Red Wings. Beyond Seider, Shayne Fostisbehere has produced as well. He has three goals this year with six assists. He also has scored twice on the power play and has four assists. Meanwhile, Jake Walman has three goals and three assists this year from his defensive position. Outside of the top line, Daniel Sprong and Lucas Raymond have been solid. Raymond has four goals with six assists this year. Sprong comes in with three goals and five assists this year.

The Red Wings come in with a solid power-play unit. They are fifth in the NHL in conversion percentage. The Red Wings are converting at a 28 percent rate this year while scoring 14 times on the power play this season. They are also 12th on the penalty kill this year, killing off 82.6 percent of their man-down chances this year.

It will be Ville Husso in the goal for the Red Wings tonight. He is 5-2-1 on the year with a 3.37 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage. Last time out he struggled, but got the win. He allowed four goals and 30 shots in the game with a .867 save percentage. Still, he has put together some solid games, with three games this year over a .905 save percentage and winning all three of those games.

Why The Rangers Will Win

For the Rangers, Artemi Panarin has been great this year. He has six goals and 12 assists on the year to give him a team-leading 18 points. He has also been great on the power play, with eight assists and a goal. On the power play, Chris Kreider has also been great. He has eight goals and two assists this year for a total of ten points. Five of the goals have come on the power play this year. Meanwhile, Adam Fox has been great from the blue line for the Rangers. He has three goals this year with eight assists. That gives him 11 points, second on the team. All three of his goals and six of his assists have come on the power play.

Sitting with Panarin on the top line is Mika Zibanejad. Zibanejad comes into the game with two goals and seven assists this year. Further, he has a goal and four assists this year on the power play. Also scoring well this year is Alexis Lafreniere. The young winger has four goals this year with one assist. He is shooting well, making his four goals on just 16 shots this year.

The power play has been great this year. They have converted on 31.6 percent of their chances this year, with 12 power play goals. The Rangers have also been solid when man down this year. They are tenth in the NHL in killing penalties this year, sitting at 83.8 percent on the year.

It will be Jonathan Quick in the goal today for the Rangers. He is 2-0-1 this year with a 1.42 goals-against average and a .948 save percentage. He has a shutout already this year, In another game he came in for relief and did not allow a goal. Quick has had a save percentage of .900 or better in each game. Last time out was his worst of the year, giving up four goals on 40 shots while taking the loss in a shootout.

Final Red Wings-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The Red Wings have been a solid team, but the Rangers are better. The Rangers sit third in the NHL in goals against per game, which is going to slow down the Red Wings attack. Meanwhile, the Rangers come in hot at 6-0-1 in the last seven, while the Red Wings are 2-3-1 in their last six. Take the home team in this one.

Final Red Wings-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers ML (-146)