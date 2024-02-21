Trade rumors have been surrounding Kaapo Kakko as of late, but the New York Rangers forward doesn't seem to be bothered. In fact, before the team's game on Sunday at the MetLife stadium, Kakko was enjoying himself pregame by throwing around a football. He seems to have a hidden throwing arm, considering how some of his teammates are calling him “Mahomes,” per The Athletic's Peter Baugh.

The winger looks to have good chemistry with his team in the locker room. On the Ice, however, the Rangers are still waiting for the youngster to bloom.

The 2nd overall pick in the 2019 draft, Kakko hasn't lived up to expectations as of yet. He may have had a 40-point, 18-goal tally during the 2022-23 season, but presently, the numbers seem quiet. The forward has seven goals, four assists and 11 points so far this season. With the trade rumors heating up and free agency looming closer, Kakko's future with the Rangers looks uncertain.

Still, there are flashes of potential, like what happened during Tuesday night's win over the Dallas Stars. During the 8:23 mark of the second period, Kakko scored the go-ahead goal off a four-on-four play to give the Rangers a 2-0 lead. These are the moments that the team had envisioned when drafting Kakko back then.

All things considered, trade rumors will continue to stay as rumors until an official announcement is made. The deadline is still on March, meaning Kaapo Kakko still has a bit of time to pile up the points and change the narrative.