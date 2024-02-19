The New York Rangers came away with a wild 6-5 overtime win over the New York Islanders at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

With under five minutes to go, the Islanders had a 5-3 lead over the Rangers. Then with just over four minutes left in the game, Chris Kreider scored a power play goal on a deflection to pull the Rangers to within one. Head coach Peter Laviolette had the goalie pulled.

Shortly after, the Rangers were on another power play, which led to Mika Zibanejad tying the game on a one-timer with around a minute and a half left in regulation.

It happened quickly in overtime, as the Islanders turned over the puck to Artemi Panarin, and he scored a goal that was confirmed by Toronto after review. 10 seconds into overtime, the Rangers were winners in a game they once trailed by three goals.

Of course, there were many reactions to the game and the wild comeback by the Rangers. Let's get to some of the best.

RECOMMENDED
Rangers Islanders prediction
Rangers vs. Islanders prediction, odds, pick, how to watch - 2/18/2024

RB Hayek ·

Matt Rempe in middle of image looking hopeful, 2024 NHL Stadium Series logo, NY Rangers logo, hockey rink in background
Rangers call-up Matt Rempe eyeing NHL history at Stadium Series

Colin Gallant ·

Blake Wheeler in middle of image looking stern, NY Rangers logo, first aid kit, hockey rink in background
Rangers players share heartbreaking reactions to Blake Wheeler injury

Colin Gallant ·

Some disagreed with the ruling that Artemi Panarin's overtime winner was good.

Regardless, it was ruled that the dislodging of the net does not negate that the puck would have gone in anyway. The Rangers added to their lead in the Metropolitan Division, while the Islanders picked up a point for losing in overtime.

With the win, the Rangers moved to 5-0 all time in outdoor games. It is the first outdoor game for the franchise since the 2018 Winter Classic, when the team beat the Buffalo Sabres at Citi Field. Now, the Rangers prepare to take on a strong Dallas Stars team at home on Tuesday.