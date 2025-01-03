The New York Rangers were in dire need of a victory on Thursday night after losing four consecutive games, and Mika Zibanejad stepped up. The 31-year-old scored his first goal in nine contests as the Blueshirts doubled up the Boston Bruins 2-1 at Madison Square Garden.

The game's opening goal was also the veteran forward's 700th career point. Zibanejad is the 15th Swedish born player in NHL history to score 700 points, and the third active Swedish player with at least that many, trailing only Pittsburgh Penguins' Erik Karlsson (843) and Tampa Bay Lightning's Victor Hedman (756), per NHL.com's Dan Rosen.

“It’s always good to see Mika score,” said linemate Reilly Smith afterwards, who registered an assist on Zibanejad's tally. “He does everything for us. He’s definitely very deserving of putting the puck into the net. Hopefully it’s just the start and they start coming in waves for him.”

It's been quite a trying season for the center — and for the Rangers overall. Zibanejad has managed just 22 points in 37 games; if this output continues, it would be one of his worst ever NHL campaigns.

And New York continues to flounder in the Metropolitan Division, now 17-19-1 and tied for last place in the division. The Rangers have beaten the Bruins in each of their last four games, and they badly needed it on home ice on Thursday night.

Rangers desperately needed a win

After winning the President's Trophy as the league's best regular-season team in 2023-24, it looked like the Rangers would again be near the top of the Eastern Conference this time around. New York was 12-4-1 on November 19, and things were continuing to roll right along in the Big Apple. But fast forward two months, and Peter Laviolette's club is a full five points back of the final wildcard berth in the conference.

Thursday's victory was a crucial one as the Rangers look to completely turn the page in 2025 and get back to the level this roster is capable of playing at. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves in the triumph, and his play will be a catalyst in the quest to turn things around with Igor Shesterkin now on the shelf.

“We played a great team game,” the 38-year-old said afterwards, per Rosen. “Especially in the third period, we did a good job of keeping them to the outside, keeping them to the perimeter, zone time, killing clock. Huge two points for us.”

It was Quick's 399th NHL win, and his next one will make him the first United States-born goalie to win 400 National Hockey League games, per Rosen.

Now with just two wins in nine games dating back to December 14, the Rangers have a long way to go to return to respectability this season.

“Our fans were dying for a win and still supporting us through this tough time,” said defenseman K'Andre Miller. “Coming back here and getting a win for them is pretty big.”

The Rangers are back in action in Washington to play the Capitals on Saturday afternoon. Puck is set to drop just past 12:00 p.m. ET between the divisional rivals.