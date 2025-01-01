ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Rangers look to break out of their slump as they host the Boston Bruins. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Bruins-Rangers prediction and pick.

The Bruins are 20-15-4 on the year, which places them third in the Atlantic Division. In their last game, they took the lead just 1:21 into the game on a goal by Justin Braezeau. Still, the Capitals would score two in the first period to take the lead. After a scoreless second period, the Capitals would add an empty net goal to take a 3-1 victory.

Meanwhile, The Rangers come into the game at 16-19-1 on the year, which is last place in the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers have lost nine of their last 11 games, and it was another frustrating loss as the Rangers fell to the Panthers last time out. The Panthers scored twice in the first period to take the 2-0 lead, but the Rangers would tie it up in the second. They would give up a goal late in the second but would tie the game in the third period. Still, they would give up another goal and then an empty netter to fall 5-3.

Here are the Bruins-Rangers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Bruins-Rangers Odds

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+205)

Moneyline: -120

New York Rangers: +1.5 (-260)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 5.5 (-128)

Under: 5.5 (+104)

How To Watch Bruins vs Rangers

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Bruins Could Cover the Spread/Win

David Pastrnak leads the team in points and assists this year while playing from the top line. He has 13 goals and 24 assists, good for 37 points. His linemates on the top line are Pavel Zach and Morgan Geekie. Zacha has nine goals and nine assists on the year, while Geekie has eight goals and eight assists this year.

It is second-line forward Brad Marchand who is second on the team in points and leads the team in goals. He has 15 goals and 16 assists on the year. He is joined by Elias Lindholm, who has six goals and 13 assists on the year, third on the team in points. Further, the Bruins also get production from Justin Brazeau, who is on the third line. He comes in with nine goals and eight assists on the year.

Jeremy Swayman is expected to be in goal for the Bruins in this one. He is 13-11-3 with a 2.90 goals-against average and a .891 save percentage. Swayman has been solid as of late. He has given up two or fewer goals in each of his last three games, sitting above .900 in save percentage in each of them, while going 2-1.

The Bruins are projected to face Jonathan Quick in goal for the Rangers. Quick is 5-4-0 this year with a 2.69 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. He has lost each of his last three starts, giving up 14 goals over those three games. In December, quick made five appearances, having a .847 save percentage and a 3.74 goals-against average.

Why the Rangers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Artemi Panarin, who just broke a Rangers franchise record, leads the top line for the Rangers. Panarin leads the team in goals and points this year, coming in with 16 goals and 23 assists on the year. Further, he has five goals and eight assists on the power play. He is joined on the top line by Vincent Trochek. Trochek comes into the game with 10 goals and 13 assists, sitting fourth on the team in points. Alexis Lafreniere rounds out the line, coming in with nine goals and 12 assists.

It is Adam Fox, the blue-liner, who is second on the team in points and leads the team in assists. He comes into the game with a goal and 27 assists this year while having 11 assists on the power play. Will Cuylle has also been solid, playing on the third line currently. He is third on the team in points, coming in with 11 goals and 13 assists. Finally, Mika Zibanejad comes in with six goals and 15 assists, playing on the second line.

Final Bruins-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The Bruins come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. The Bruins have struggled to score this year, scoring just 2.62 goals per game, while sitting 30th in the NHL on the power play. They are also 16th in the NHL in goals against per game. Still, the Rangers are scoring just 2.81 goals per game, and are 20th in the NHL in goals against per game. They have also given up 19 goals over their last four games. With the better goaltender, and the Rangers struggling, take the Bruins to get the win.

Final Bruins-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Bruins ML (-120)