The New York Rangers have struggled mightily over the last few games. They have lost seven of their last eight games. And this past Saturday, they allowed 10 goals to the Boston Bruins, with star winger David Pastrnak notching six assists against New York. Unfortunately, Mika Zibanejad and his teammates had another rough night on Wednesday.

The Rangers took on the Ottawa Senators at home. And it was a game that the Blueshirts were never truly in. Ottawa scored four goals in the first period, and ended the night with eight total. The Rangers scored three in the third, but it was only a consolation as they dropped Wednesday's game by a score of 8-4.

Zibanejad was asked why the Rangers are stuck in this rut following this latest lopsided loss. He, like many of their fans, still doesn't have the answers for the team's woes.

“Probably not the answer that you want or you're looking for, but if I had the answer, if we had the answer to that, I don't think we would look like that. At the same time, I don’t know, we have to turn the desperation, we have to turn that into energy. We have to turn whatever we’re feeling into some sort of energy,” the Rangers star said, via New York Post reporter Mollie Walker.

New York has struggled mightily at home this year. They have just five wins at Madison Square Garden in 2025-26. The only team with a lower points percentage on home ice this year is the Vancouver Canucks, according to NHL.com.

New York does have a few days off until its next contest. They return to action on January 17th for a road matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers.