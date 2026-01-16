The New York Rangers are changing directions as an organization. General manager Chris Drury sent a letter to fans on Friday, preparing them for a re-tool amid their last-place standing in the Eastern Conference. Before the letter, the Rangers told Artemi Panarin that they would not sign him to a new contract, paving the way for his departure at the NHL trade deadline.

“According to several sources, before releasing the letter, Drury met individually with members of the leadership group and addressed the team as a whole,” Sportnet's Elliotte Friedman reported. “As part of this retool process, Artemi Panarin was informed that he will not be offered a contract extension, and that Drury was prepared to work with him and agent Paul Theofanous to trade the winger anywhere he wishes to go.”

Friedman continues, saying that a trade is not guaranteed. “Panarin has a full no-move clause and could, in theory, play out the season. But the decision brings clarity, giving him seven weeks before the trade deadline to consider where he could try to win the Stanley Cup this season, or extend long-term.”

The Rangers are heading in a new direction, similar to the one they were headed in before Panarin showed up.

The Rangers should get a great return for Artemi Panarin

After a lot of players re-signed with their current teams during training camp, the NHL trade deadline could be quiet. And considering Quinn Hughes was traded this season, the biggest trade of the year is probably already done. But with the Rangers putting Panarin on the block, the buyers in the market will be circling.

Friedman reported earlier in the month about Panarin's potential landing spots. “I was reminded, Colorado took a big run at Artemi Panarin, they made him like a 4x$13m offer when he was last a UFA; I do think there are teams out there who really wanna know what this player's decision is gonna be,” the insider said, per NHL Rumour Report

The Avalanche have the best record in the league and have cashed in a lot of their trade chips, however. That could push the Dallas Stars to jump in and try to fit Panarin in under the salary cap to try to keep up with the Avalanche. The Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers could also follow that blueprint to land Panarin.

If Panarin is traded within the Eastern Conference, the Detroit Red Wings would be a great fit. He has a friendship with Patrick Kane dating back to their time with the Chicago Blackhawks.