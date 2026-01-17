Julius Randle got the better of Alperen Sengun for a highlight during the Minnesota Timberwolves' matchup against the Houston Rockets on Friday night.

Randle is going through his 12th year in the NBA, his second with the Timberwolves. He has fully settled in as the team's second option behind Anthony Edwards, providing the squad plenty of assistance with his versatility on both sides of the ball.

With Edwards out due to injury, Randle got to work during Minnesota's game against Houston. One of his highlights took place midway through the third quarter as he got the ball at the top of the key, used his speed and strength to get Sengun off him, and finish off the play with a fierce two-handed dunk.

WEIGHT ROOM! Julius Randle gets rid of Alperen Sengun with EASE for the finish inside 💪 pic.twitter.com/ptRqwkRCzt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 17, 2026

How Julius Randle, Timberwolves played against Rockets

Article Continues Below

It was an impressive highlight for Julius Randle to get against Alperen Sengun. However, his efforts weren't enough as the Timberwolves lost 110-105 to the Rockets.

Both teams exchanged blows throughout the course of the game as Minnesota only led 82-81 going into the fourth quarter. It wasn't until then when Houston gained control, outscoring its visitors 29-23 in the last 12 minutes of regulation to get the home win.

Four players scored in double-digits for Minnesota in the loss, including Randle. He led the way with a stat line of 39 points, four rebounds, two assists, and a block. He shot 14-of-25 from the field, including 2-of-5 from beyond the arc, and 9-of-11 from the free-throw line. Naz Reid came next with 25 points and nine rebounds, Jaden McDaniels had 15 points and seven rebounds, while Rudy Gobert provided 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Minnesota fell to a 27-15 record on the season, holding the fourth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are 1.5 games above the Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers while being behind the Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs by 1.5 games.

The Timberwolves will look to bounce back in their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Spurs on Jan. 17 at 8 p.m. ET.