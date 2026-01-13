The New York Rangers lost to the Seattle Kraken 4-2 on Monday, falling to 20-21-6 on the season. They are second-to-last in the Eastern Conference, ahead of only the Columbus Blue Jackets. After a quick start to the game, the Blueshirts took a 2-0 lead less than six minutes in. But the Rangers collapsed, leaving captain JT Miller speechless.

J.T. Miller was asked if there was a dip in energy after the first period: "I don't know. I'm sorry, I don't know" pic.twitter.com/UFi0s6pxZC — Rangers Videos (@SNYRangers) January 13, 2026

The reporter asks Miller, “Do you feel like anything dipped from that point forward?” Miller quickly put his head down, “I don't know. I'm sorry. I don't know.”

Miller was drafted by the Rangers and spent the first eight seasons of his career on Broadway. After a quick stop with the Tampa Bay Lightning, he spent six seasons with the Vancouver Canucks. The Rangers traded for him last season amid locker-room strife in both New York and Vancouver. He was named captain before the 2025-26 season.

Article Continues Below

The Rangers are now in the basement of the standings again, with no answers from the locker-room leadership. While the season is far from over, the crowded nature of the standings will make it hard for the Blueshirts down the stretch. The Madison Square Garden crowd chanted “Fire Drury” at the GM during the Kraken loss. The patience from the fans has run out, and the captain doesn't have the answers.

The trade deadline is under two months away, but the Olympic break may push trade moves up in the calendar. That could lead to the end of the Artemi Panarin era in New York, which is what set the Rangers on this competitive path. A rebuild could end Miller's tenure in New York and change plenty more in the locker room.

The Rangers have lost four games in a row and have a game against another brutal team, the Ottawa Senators, coming up. Can Miller's squad get out of this hole?