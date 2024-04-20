The Texas Rangers have a big game against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday. Although this team hasn't separated itself from the other teams in the American League West, Texas received some good news about Nathaniel Lowe's injury status.
The Rangers announced that Lowe has officially been activated from the 10-day injured list. Nathaniel Lowe was dealing with a right oblique strain but is now healthy enough to return to the lineup. Texas made some other corresponding moves after adding Lowe back to the active roster.
The Texas Rangers today announced the following roster moves:
– 1B Nathaniel Lowe activated from 10-day Injured List (right oblique strain)
– C Sam Huff recalled from Round Rock (AAA)
– 1B Jared Walsh designated for assignment
– C Jonah Heim placed on MLB Bereavement List
— Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) April 20, 2024
Nathaniel Lowe began the season on the IL so he'll finally be making his 2024 season debut. This is great news for the Rangers as their starting first baseman is finally returning from injury. Lowe proved to be a difference-maker for Texas last year as he helped them win the World Series. He finished the 2023 season with a .262 batting average, 17 home runs, and 82 RBIs.
Another big name in the Rangers' roster moves is starting catcher, Jonah Heim. Heim was placed on the MLB Bereavement List, which means he's currently dealing with personal issues and not an injury. Sam Huff will likely become the backup catcher behind Andrew Knizner. Jonah Heim will eventually come back to the lineup, but exactly when is currently unknown.
Can the Rangers win back-to-back World Series?
The Rangers have one of the more exciting young rosters in the MLB right now. Corey Seager is arguably the best shortstop in the league and he's surrounded by a plethora of talent. Additionally, the pitching rotation and bullpen are great compliments to the offense.
However, Texas hasn't gotten up to speed just yet. They're currently one game above .500 and have been hit hard by injuries early on. If some of those players, like Josh Jung and Max Scherzer for example, are able to come back fully healthy, then the Rangers should be in good hands for the remainder of the season. If not, then the front office might have to get creative to improve the roster.
Repeating as champion is always a difficult task but the Rangers have the firepower to do so. Especially now with Evan Carter playing full time on the roster. Look for Texas to get back into the swing of things as the season progresses. The roster should become healthier with each passing day which is only good news for this ball club. Make sure to tune into Saturday night's game at 7:20 P.M. Eastern against the Braves.