With the Texas Rangers laying out its offseason goals to win another World Series championship, one move the team made was acquiring Brandon Nimmo from the New York Mets. As the rumors around the Rangers will continue in rounding out its roster, Nimmo spoke recently about how the team is on its way to another title.

Texas went out and made the deal for Nimmo back in November, though in exchange, New York got Marcus Semien, but that didn't stop the outfielder, as he had some leverage in which team he would go to with his no-trade clause. What went into his decision when speaking to the Rangers Sports Network is that he believes the team can win another World Series.

“I was telling [Chris Young] actually, just a few minutes ago, that when we went through the trade process, obviously I was looking at trying to win a World Series, and would the Rangers be capable of that?” Nimmo said. “And and when I look at the roster, and I look at the guys, and I see what they're capable of, and see the names, and I see, how starting pitching did last year, and the relievers did and I see the names that are in the offensive lineup like for me, I see all the pieces of a World Series team here.”

Welcome to Texas, @You_Found_Nimmo! 🏡 Brandon Nimmo joined @JaredSandler to talk his move to Texas, the potential of this season, his game mentality, and…. bull riding? Hear it all ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6ANnKG0yby — Rangers Sports Network (@RangersSNtv) December 5, 2025

Last season, Nimmo hit a .262 batting average to go along with 25 home runs and 92 RBIs, as he gives the Rangers another effective bat to the lineup. He would mention how the team's president of baseball operations, Chris Young, is building a team of “good character guys” and that being the core and other principles that he aligns with made a great match.

At any rate, the Rangers look to improve after finishing 81-81.