The Texas Rangers decided to non-tender catcher Jonah Heim. But it doesn't seem like they'll dive into the deep end of free agency to find his replacement.

The Rangers are unlikely going to be able to sign top free agent catcher JT Realmuto, via Ken Rosenthal and Patrick Mooney of The Athletic. They've begun exploring other potential options to fill their backstop vacancy.

“The Rangers need to reconstruct their bullpen and find a catcher to replace Jonah Heim, whom they non-tendered,” Rosenthal and Mooney wrote. “But according to team sources, Texas lacks the payroll flexibility to sign top free-agent catcher J.T. Realmuto, a native of Oklahoma.”

“Danny Jansen and Victor Caratini are more likely free-agent pursuits, and a trade would be another possibility,” they continued. “The Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers and St. Louis Cardinals are among the teams deep in young catching.”

Realmuto is entering free agency after a seven-year run with the Philadelphia Phillies. Over his entire 12-year MLB career, the backstop has hit .270 with 180 home runs, 677 RBIs and 104 stolen bases. A three-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner, Realmuto will be the most coveted catcher on the free agent market.

Which has the Rangers looking towards secondary targets. Danny Jansen hit .215 with 14 home runs and 36 RBIs over 98 games between the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers in 2025. Caratini spent the year with the Houston Astros, hitting .259 with 12 home runs and 46 RBIs over 114 games.

Neither player brings what Realmuto does to the table. But the Rangers are in desperate need of a catcher. Don't be surprised if Jansen or Caratini fills the role in 2026.