Legendary New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist has been selected to the 2023 Hockey Hall of Fame class, and he took to Twitter to address the news.

“Grateful and extremely honored to be selected to the Hockey Hall Of Fame,” Henrik Lundqvist wrote in his tweet. “Thinking of all the great players in the HHOF that inspired me as a kid. Feels amazing to be included in this special group. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻”

Lundqvist played 15 seasons in the NHL, all with the Rangers, posting a .918 save percentage, according to Hockey Reference. He finished with 459 wins, which puts him at sixth all-time, according to QuantHockey.

While Lundqvist never won a Stanley Cup with the Rangers, he put up great stats in the playoffs, and often carried teams with roster deficiencies deeper than they truly deserved to go. In 130 playoff games, Lundqvist gave up an average of 2.30 goals per game with a .921 save percentage, according to Statmuse.

Lundqvist's stats got even better when you look at Game 7s. He played in eight Game 7s in his career, and has a 6-2 record. He posted a 1.11 goals against average and a .961 save percentage in Game 7, according to Statmuse. In Lundqvist's six Game 7 wins, he gave up one goal five times and posted one shutout. In the five games that he gave up one goal, the Rangers won 2-1, often being outshot. In the two Game 7s Lundqvist lost, he gave up two goals each, and the Rangers only scored once in the two games combined.

Despite not winning a Stanley Cup, Lundqvist is one of the best goalies of his generation, and absolutely deserves his selection to the 2023 Hockey Hall of Fame class.