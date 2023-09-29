New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin didn’t put up the same numbers last season as he did in his Vezina Trophy-winning 2021-22 campaign, but the 27-year-old still was among the best netminders in the NHL. He thinks a fresh mindset this season will bring back some of the same success he had earlier in his career.

“I just want to be positive every day because last season I was so mad at myself because I didn't play like I want,” Shesterkin said, via Dan Rosen. “I hope this season will be the other way, and I will be more happy and enjoy more to talk with you guys.”

Shesterkin was presumably referring to speaking to the media with that last line, something the Rangers goalie did not want to do following tough games and practices last season.

“Oh yeah, I was too hard on myself, for sure,” Shesterkin said. “I think you remember how I was every practice, so mad, and I didn't want to talk too much with anybody except my family. I don't need to think about anything, just make a push, stop, and be focused, but last season, I just started thinking too much before a shot, before a pass, and I made the first move. It's easier for forwards to score.”

Shesterkin is entering his fifth season with the Rangers and is poised to have a bounce-back year by his standards. Despite some setbacks last season, the Rangers starter notched a career-high in wins (37) and managed to finish eighth in the Vezina Trophy voting for the league's top goaltender.