The New York Rangers have had some real upside in recent years. Many around the NHL have keyed in on New York as a team that could take a major step forward. And yet, the team hasn't been able to do so consistently. They made the Eastern Conference Finals a few years ago, but outside of that, progress hasn't come. But Rangers players such as Vincent Trocheck are ready for that to change.

Trocheck spoke recently after the Rangers began their training camp activities. He was quite clear when talking about how he views things heading into the new campaign. “No [B.S.],” Trocheck began, via NHL.com

“This team has been looked at as a team that can take the next step in the future for a while now,” the Rangers forward continued. “That future is now. We don't have all this time to waste. It's put up or shut up at this point.”

This mentality coincides with New York's new bench boss, Peter Laviolette. Laviolette replaced Gerard Gallant this summer after Gallant failed to make it out of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Laviolette demands professionalism from his players. Furthermore, he is a stickler for the finer details, and ensuring the team has their roles on the ice drilled into their memory down to the smallest aspects. It's a recipe and mentality New York hopes leads to their first Stanley Cup since 1994.

The Rangers begin their 2023-24 NHL season on the road. New York doesn't have far to go, however. They'll face the Buffalo Sabres in Buffalo on October 12 as both teams eye a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.