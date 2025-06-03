The New York Rangers had a disastrous 2024-25 season. They defended their Presidents' Trophy dismally, missing the playoffs just one year after posting the best regular-season record. After firing Peter Laviolette and hiring Mike Sullivan as their head coach, the Rangers should be ready to make trades this offseason. Rangers GM Chris Drury should trade K'Andre Miller before the start of next year to turn over a dreadful blue line.

Miller is a restricted free agent, meaning he needs a new contract, and the Rangers maintain his rights. Another team could come along and sign him to an offer sheet, but those are exceedingly rare in the NHL. If Drury wants to move on from Miller, it would be in his best interest to trade him, or at least help another team facilitate the offer sheet. Sitting around and waiting for someone else to jump at him likely won't work for the Rangers here.

Amid the Rangers' miserable season, Miller had the worst offensive output and plus-minus rating of his career. While the stats are not everything for defensemen, Miller did see his defensive play fall off, especially later in the season. It would be easy to chalk that up to a terrible Rangers team playing for a coach who knew he was on the outs. But it is not worth taking that risk at the price Miller will want to be paid.

That being said, plenty of teams should be willing to take a chance on Miller and pay a few mid-round picks to get him. It won't be a massive trade for the Rangers, but it will help free up some cap space and roster space for this offseason. Miller may never be more valuable than he is now, especially if they give him a long-term contract.

Best fits for K'Andre Miller if the Rangers trade him

When the Winnipeg Jets were eliminated from the playoffs, there was a lot of conversation about Connor Hellebuyck. While the soon-to-be three-time Vezina Trophy winner did struggle at points, they aren't going to get rid of him. So the best way to handle it is to add defensemen to their team. After extending Neal Pionk before the playoffs, they may not be able to go UFA shopping. That could lead to a K'Andre Miller trade with the Rangers. A fascinating return piece would be Gabe Vilardi, a forward who is also an RFA.

The Sabres have three defensemen already on long-term deals, but are looking to trade Bowen Byram away. If they are looking for a bigger defender to replace the undersized Byram, Miller would be their guy. Kevyn Adams' top priority should be scoring, but for a team that has not made the playoffs in 15 years, they should be willing to try anything.

The Utah Mammoth have used almost all of the draft pick overstock leftover from the Arizona Coyotes teardown. But with what is left, Miller could be a nice fit on their blue line. Owner Ryan Smith should want to make another big splash after picking up Mikhail Sergachev last year. Miller would be a nice fit, and the Mammoth should be willing to part with the extra picks, as they have already stocked their prospect pipeline.

Jim Montgomery turned the Blues around once he became their coach, but the roster needs improvement. They traded for Cam Fowler during the season, but another defenseman would be huge. They could make a deal for Miller, sending picks back to the Rangers, and plug him into their second pair. It would be a solid fit and help them compete in a stacked Western Conference.