The Indiana Pacers are in the NBA Finals, but Tyrese Haliburton says the journey has taken more than just skill — it required vulnerability, reflection, and mental fortitude.

In a video captured by ClutchPoints reporter Brett Siegel on X, formerly known as Twitter, Haliburton elaborates on just how much pressure weighed on him throughout the season.

Tyrese Haliburton says a lot of the criticism of his game is due to his “unorthodox” style of play. He says a lot of what he does won’t always show up in the box score, which is why many who only look at the stats won’t understand his impact on the Pacers. pic.twitter.com/HTtdu94Rge — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) June 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Tyrese Haliburton on how tough this season was for him mentally: ‘This year has been the hardest year of my life emotionally. It’s been hard. There’s been a lot of ups and downs, a lot of questioning myself.’”

Article Continues Below

That honesty frames one of the most impressive transformations of the season. Following Olympic benchings and online mockery, Haliburton’s criticism became relentless. He masked it with humor in interviews, but privately he felt his confidence slipping. The early part of the season saw the Pacers struggle, and the point guard’s joy for the game started fading with it.

Over All-Star Weekend, he escaped to Mexico and leaned on the team’s mental health staff to reset. The result was dramatic. In the final 21 games of the regular season, Haliburton averaged 20.6 points and 11 assists — sparking a Pacers playoff run for the ages that no one saw coming.

That energy has carried into the NBA Finals. Haliburton has delivered game-winners in every round, including multiple clutch shots that defined the Pacers’ run. His celebration at Madison Square Garden — mimicking Reggie Miller’s iconic taunt — felt like a symbolic passing of the torch. Indiana now mirrors Haliburton's identity, poised, resilient, and unfazed by hostile crowds. Beyond the box score, leadership has emerged as a guiding force. He leads all players in crunch-time shooting efficiency and has delivered a game-winner in every playoff series.

The Pacers’ comeback is bigger than basketball. It’s a reflection of Haliburton's emotional resilience and how mental clarity can unlock championship-level greatness. He turned the noise into fuel — and now, he’s leading Indiana straight through the fire.