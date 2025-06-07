The Indiana Pacers are in the NBA Finals, but Tyrese Haliburton says the journey has taken more than just skill — it required vulnerability, reflection, and mental fortitude.

In a video captured by ClutchPoints reporter Brett Siegel on X, formerly known as Twitter, Haliburton elaborates on just how much pressure weighed on him throughout the season.

“Tyrese Haliburton on how tough this season was for him mentally: ‘This year has been the hardest year of my life emotionally. It’s been hard. There’s been a lot of ups and downs, a lot of questioning myself.’”

Article Continues Below
More Indiana Pacers News
Metta World Peace disagrees with LeBron James' Tyrese Haliburton-Pacers claim
Metta World Peace disagrees with LeBron James’ Tyrese Haliburton-Pacers claimJulian Ojeda ·
Adam Silver, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton
Adam Silver fires back at NBA ratings discussions from fansTomer Azarly ·
Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (bottom) react after a play against the Indiana Pacers during the third quarter in game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center
Why Thunder enter Game 2 confident in its ‘response’ vs. PacersJosue Pavon ·
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) shoots the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) during the fourth quarter in game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
Stephen A. Smith still won’t call Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton a superstarQuinn Allen ·
Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) shoots the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the fourth quarter in game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
Obi Toppin sends confident message after miracle Game 1 comebackDavid Yapkowitz ·
May 31, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Reggie Miller is seen after game six of the eastern conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Watch Reggie Miller’s ecstatic reaction to Tyrese Haliburton’s game-winnerZachary Draves ·

That honesty frames one of the most impressive transformations of the season. Following Olympic benchings and online mockery, Haliburton’s criticism became relentless. He masked it with humor in interviews, but privately he felt his confidence slipping. The early part of the season saw the Pacers struggle, and the point guard’s joy for the game started fading with it.

Over All-Star Weekend, he escaped to Mexico and leaned on the team’s mental health staff to reset. The result was dramatic. In the final 21 games of the regular season, Haliburton averaged 20.6 points and 11 assists — sparking a Pacers playoff run for the ages that no one saw coming.

That energy has carried into the NBA Finals. Haliburton has delivered game-winners in every round, including multiple clutch shots that defined the Pacers’ run. His celebration at Madison Square Garden — mimicking Reggie Miller’s iconic taunt — felt like a symbolic passing of the torch. Indiana now mirrors Haliburton's identity, poised, resilient, and unfazed by hostile crowds. Beyond the box score, leadership has emerged as a guiding force. He leads all players in crunch-time shooting efficiency and has delivered a game-winner in every playoff series.

The Pacers’ comeback is bigger than basketball. It’s a reflection of Haliburton's emotional resilience and how mental clarity can unlock championship-level greatness. He turned the noise into fuel — and now, he’s leading Indiana straight through the fire.