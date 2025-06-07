The Memphis Grizzlies received a major setback on Saturday as ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that All-Rookie center Zach Edey re-sprained his left ankle during an offseason workout and will undergo surgery to re-stabilize the joint.

The 23-year-old center is expected to miss the start of the 2025-26 NBA season. Edey’s latest injury marks the third time he has aggravated the same ankle since initially suffering the sprain during Summer League action last July.

Grizzlies announce surgery after Zach Edey re-aggravates ankle

The Grizzlies confirmed the development in an official statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“During an offseason training session this week, Edey re-sprained his left ankle. Imaging revealed excessive ligamentous laxity, which will require Edey to undergo surgery to address the laxity and re-stabilize his ankle.

A preliminary timeline will be provided following surgery, but Edey is expected to make a full recovery.”

Article Continues Below

The @memgrizz today announced the following medical update for Zach Edey. pic.twitter.com/4nGCCNVm0n — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) June 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Edey, the 7-foot-4 rookie out of Purdue, played in 66 games for Memphis during the 2024-25 season. He averaged 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, and 1.0 assists per game while shooting 58% from the field and 34.6% from beyond the arc. His production earned him a spot on the NBA All-Rookie Team.

Edey initially aggravated his ankle again in a November matchup against the Denver Nuggets. He appeared to tweak it during the first half and attempted to return after halftime but was forced to exit once more. The injury caused him to miss 12 games.

The Grizzlies were hopeful that with a full offseason, Edey could take a step forward in Year 2. Now the franchise must monitor his recovery closely while considering potential reinforcements at the center position.