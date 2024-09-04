The series is now tied between the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees. After a disheartening loss on Monday, Bruce Bochy's squad bounced back in a big way against the Aaron Boone-led team. The big contributing factors in all of this have been their slugger Wyatt Langford and Andrew Heaney who was pitching like his life depended on it.

The Rangers won over the Yankees in the second game of their series despite being bitten by the injury bug. It looked like Bruce Bochy's squad was not going to stand a chance against the depth that Aaron Boone had. However, doubters who shared the same sentiment were proven wrong when the ninth inning started. The Yankees went scoreless while the Rangers hit a big four-run inning with Wyatt Langford's grand slam putting the exclamation point on the win. A lot of big reactions came from the World Series defending champions' fans.

“WYATT LANGFORD WITH THE FIRST WALK-OFF GRAND SLAM EVER BY A RANGERS ROOKIE. IT'S LANGFORD'S THIRD WALK-OFF HIT OF THE YEAR!” Jared Sandler of Bally Sports wrote.

Some Rangers fans even went wild as they saw the grand slam happen, “We were live hate watching the Yankees game when Wyatt Langford walked it off… I guess you could say we were shocked…”

Others were also starting to reminisce when this last happened to their squad, “Wyatt Langford: Walkoff grand slam. The Rangers' first walk-off grand slam since Nelson Cruz in Game 6 of the 2011 ALCS. Walkoff, Texas Rangers.”

How did Wyatt Langford do in this Yankees vs. Rangers clash?

Langford was put at bat five times against Aaron Boone's Yankees. This decision by Bruce Bochy paid off as the manager moved up to eighth in managerial wins for the Rangers. By the end of the game, the slugger notched a home run, a walk, and a run. All of that happened with 4 RBIs too which is a great feat for a rookie.

Obviously, Langford was not around when the Rangers won it all this season. However, with the way he is performing, he could very well be part of another World Series-winning roster.