Karl-Anthony Towns is refusing to let doubt creep in. Even as the New York Knicks face an intimidating 0-2 deficit against the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals, Towns remains optimistic. Speaking to reporters after the Game 2 loss, the star big man delivered an upbeat message.

“What did I told y'all about with the word history? I'm not here to repeat it, we're here to. make it.” He added, “If I've learned anything, especially last year, as quick as you win two games is as quick as you can lose two games.”

Towns was instrumental for New York in Game 1, pouring in 35 points. He followed it up with 20 points in Game 2 but also spent long stretches on the bench, especially in the fourth quarter.

Alongside Jalen Brunson, Towns has kept the Knicks competitive, but the team has struggled with execution in the final minutes. That is a problem that has cost them both games so far. In Game 1, the Knicks squandered a nine-point lead in the final minute and a buzzer-beater shot by Tyrese Haliburton sent the game to overtime.

The Knicks tried to even the series in close-fought Game 2. They led early in the game, but they came up short again. Josh Hart sank a clutch shot with 14.7 seconds remaining, the Knicks behind only by one. Brunson tried to pressure Aaron Nesmith on the inbound but ended up committing a foul instead. Nesmith then sank two ice-cold free throws to give Indiana a 112-109 lead.

Brunson then tried to even the score with a 3-point shot but missed. Myles Turner got the rebound, and the Knicks have no choice but to foul. Turner then sank two free throws to increase the lead up to five. Brunson tried another 3-pointer but missed again.

As the series shifts to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Game 3, the Knicks know they’ll need to tighten their defense and sharpen their closing strategies. The Indiana Pacers have taken full advantage of New York’s late-game slip-ups, and momentum is firmly on Indiana’s side. Still, with Towns anchoring the frontcourt and keeping spirits high, the Knicks are determined to flip the narrative and prove they’re not done yet.