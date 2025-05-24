The New York Knicks dropped the first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals at home, falling behind 2-0 to the Indiana Pacers. They stayed within reach in both contests but failed to close out either game, putting themselves in a tough spot as the series heads to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Games 3 and 4. After Friday’s Game 2 loss, Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce took to social media to troll Knicks fans.

“NY stand up 😂😂I meant sit TF down” Pierce said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The Knicks aimed to even the series after their heartbreaking overtime loss in Game 1. They led by nine with under a minute left in regulation, but the Pacers stormed back with a late surge, forced overtime, and pulled off a dramatic comeback victory.

Game 2 took a different turn from the opener, but the Pacers held the upper hand for most of the night. The Knicks managed to pull even multiple times, yet failed to seize control or deliver the key plays needed to secure a win at Madison Square Garden.

Pierce also made fun of the Knicks on Instagram saying “I told y’all, dawg! Y’all so delusional! Maybe next year… or, maybe never…”

Paul Pierce trolling New York Knicks fans after losing the first two games at home vs. Indiana: “I told y’all, dawg! Y’all so delusional! Maybe next year… or, maybe never…” Thoughts? 🤔 Via. @paulpierce34 pic.twitter.com/ekkhKeCawf — Courtside Buzz (@CourtsideBuzzX) May 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Knicks in a deep hole against the Pacers

The Knicks haven’t made it to the NBA Finals since 1999, marking a 26-year drought without a title opportunity. Their last championship came in 1973, while the Pacers are still chasing their first NBA title.

The back-to-back losses stalled the Knicks’ momentum after an impressive second-round run, where they knocked off the Celtics in six games and sparked wild celebrations across New York. They were on the verge of grabbing Game 1 until Aaron Nesmith and Tyrese Haliburton stepped up in the closing moments to push the Pacers to an overtime victory.

The Indiana Pacers have become one of the biggest stories of the playoffs. The Hoosiers show relentless consistency throughout May with Tyrese Haliburton setting the tone.

The 25-year-old floor general is putting together a remarkable stretch. He sealed the series against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks with a decisive layup in Game 5, then helped dismantle the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers by drilling a game-winning three in Game 2 and dropping 31 points in the clinching Game 5.

Haliburton has quickly become public enemy number one in New York after his Game 1 heroics. If he leads the Pacers to the Finals, it would mark only the second time in the franchise’s history they’ve reached that stage.

Jalen Brunson and the Knicks now face a steep 2-0 hole with their season on the line. Dropping one home game is already a major setback—but losing both to open the series puts immense pressure on the team. While some have managed to rally on the road, the reality is clear: New York must now win four of the next five games to avoid elimination.

The Knicks will aim to turn things around when they travel to Indianapolis for Game 3 against the Pacers.