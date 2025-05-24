May 24, 2025 at 9:06 AM ET

San Antonio Spurs icon Gregg Popovich found himself in a terrifying situation last month, as newly released details from a 911 call described a disturbing incident at a local steakhouse.

In the 911 call obtained by TMZ Sports, a man at Ruth’s Chris Steak House reported that a guest—later identified as Popovich—was first “non-responding” before becoming “barely responding,” a troubling development for the San Antonio Spurs just months after Popovich suffered a mild stroke.

Medics rushed to the scene on April 15th and transported Popovich to a nearby hospital. The situation was described by insiders as stemming from lingering effects of his earlier stroke.

Despite the scare, the NBA coaching great showed remarkable resilience. He made a public appearance at Mitch Johnson’s introductory press conference as the new Spurs coach on May 5th. Wearing a shirt that said “El Jefe.” Leaning on Manu Ginobili and Tim Duncan for support, Popovich embodied both leadership and vulnerability.

He addressed the crowd softly but with clarity, showing signs of recovery while also reflecting on the emotional weight of recent weeks.

“I had a little hiccup, but I’m good. I’ve got great people around me,”

Popovich said, expressing gratitude for the support he’s received.

The press conference also highlighted the strong bond within the Spurs family. Several other former players, including Tony Parker and Boris Diaw, were in attendance, underscoring the respect and admiration Pop commands even beyond the court. It was a moving display of unity and legacy that only strengthened his role as a guiding figure.

While he spoke softer than usual, his presence symbolized continuity for the Spurs as they prepare to embrace change under Johnson, with Popovich now overseeing operations as team president.

This nearly-dire medical emergency serves as a reminder of Popovich's humanity behind the accolades. Known for leading Team USA to Olympic gold and holding the record for most coaching wins in NBA history, the man behind the legacy faced a stark personal battle.

Yet, true to form, Spurs faithful were reassured when he reappeared—still guiding, still leading, just from a new seat at the table.