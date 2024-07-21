The University of Alabama's football program is one of the most storied in college football history. With numerous national championships and a legacy of producing top-tier talent, the Crimson Tide have been home to some of the most iconic players in the sport.

As the Crimson Tide football team is getting ready to embark upon the 2024 college football season, we decided to rank the top 10 players in the programs history, celebrating their contributions and legacies.

10. Ken Stabler (QB, 1965-1967)

Ken “The Snake” Stabler was one of the most charismatic and talented quarterbacks to ever play for the Crimson Tide. Known for his poise under pressure and his ability to make clutch plays, Stabler led Alabama to an undefeated season in 1966, culminating in a Sugar Bowl victory. Stabler's legacy at Alabama is defined by his leadership and his knack for delivering in crucial moments.

Stabler went on to have a successful NFL career, winning a Super Bowl with the Oakland Raiders and earning a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. His contributions to Alabama's storied history and his continued impact on the game at the professional level secure his place among the greatest Crimson Tide players.

9. Dwight Stephenson (C, 1977-1979)

Dwight Stephenson was a dominant force on the offensive line during his time at Alabama. Known for his strength, quickness, and football IQ, Stephenson anchored the Crimson Tide's line, helping pave the way for a potent rushing attack. Under his leadership, Alabama won back-to-back national championships in 1978 and 1979.

Stephenson's impact extended to the NFL, where he became one of the greatest centers in history, earning five Pro Bowl selections and a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. His contributions to Alabama's success and his outstanding professional career make him one of the greatest players in Crimson Tide history.

Julio Jones redefined what it meant to be a wide receiver at Alabama. Known for his incredible athleticism, strength, and hands, Jones was a game-changer for the Crimson Tide. During his college career, he amassed 2,653 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns, becoming a key player in Alabama's 2009 national championship season.

Jones continued his dominance in the NFL, becoming one of the league's premier wide receivers with multiple Pro Bowl selections and All-Pro honors. His impact on Alabama's offense and his stellar professional career solidify his place among the greatest Crimson Tide players.

7. Lee Roy Jordan (LB, 1960-1962)

Lee Roy Jordan was one of the most fearsome linebackers in Alabama football history. Known for his toughness, intelligence, and tackling ability, Jordan was a leader on the defense that won the 1961 national championship. His performance in the 1963 Orange Bowl, where he recorded 31 tackles, remains one of the greatest single-game performances in Alabama history.

Jordan's impact extended to the NFL, where he had a stellar career with the Dallas Cowboys, earning five Pro Bowl selections and helping the team win Super Bowl VI. His contributions to Alabama's defensive legacy and his professional success make him one of the greatest players in Crimson Tide history.

6. Cornelius Bennett (LB, 1983-1986)

Cornelius Bennett was a dominant force on the Alabama defense, known for his speed, strength, and playmaking ability. Bennett was a three-time All-American and won the Lombardi Award in 1986 as the nation's top lineman. His ability to disrupt opposing offenses and make big plays in crucial moments made him a cornerstone of the Crimson Tide defense.

Bennett went on to have a successful NFL career, earning five Pro Bowl selections and helping the Buffalo Bills reach four consecutive Super Bowls. His impact on Alabama's defense and his professional accomplishments secure his place among the greatest players in Crimson Tide history.

5. Derrick Thomas (LB, 1985-1988)

Derrick Thomas is widely regarded as one of the greatest pass rushers in college football history. Known for his speed, strength, and relentless pursuit of the quarterback, Thomas set the NCAA record for sacks in a single season with 27 in 1988. He was a unanimous All-American and won the Butkus Award as the nation's top linebacker.

Thomas continued his dominance in the NFL, becoming one of the greatest pass rushers in league history with nine Pro Bowl selections and an NFL MVP award. His impact on Alabama's defense and his legendary professional career make him one of the greatest players in Crimson Tide history.

4. John Hannah (OG, 1970-1972)

John Hannah is widely considered one of the greatest offensive linemen in football history. Known for his strength, technique, and relentless work ethic, Hannah was a two-time All-American and helped lead Alabama to an SEC championship in 1971. His dominance on the offensive line was a key factor in Alabama's success during his tenure.

Hannah's professional career was equally impressive, as he earned nine Pro Bowl selections and was named to the NFL's 75th and 100th Anniversary All-Time Teams. His impact on Alabama's offensive line and his stellar professional career secure his place among the greatest players in Crimson Tide history.

3. Ozzie Newsome (TE, 1974-1977)

Ozzie Newsome was a revolutionary player at the tight end position, known for his versatility, speed, and hands. During his time at Alabama, Newsome set school records for receiving yards and receptions, becoming a key player in Alabama's offense. He was a consensus All-American and helped lead Alabama to three SEC championships.

Newsome's professional career was equally remarkable, earning three Pro Bowl selections and being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. His impact on the game extended beyond his playing career, as he became a highly successful executive with the Baltimore Ravens. Newsome's contributions to Alabama's success and his professional achievements make him one of the greatest players in Crimson Tide history.

2. Joe Namath (QB, 1962-1964)

Joe Namath is one of the most iconic figures in Alabama football history. Known for his charisma, arm strength, and leadership, Namath led Alabama to a national championship in 1964. His ability to make big plays and his poise under pressure made him a legendary figure in Crimson Tide history.

Namath's professional career was equally storied, as he led the New York Jets to a victory in Super Bowl III and earned a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. His impact on Alabama's success and his legendary professional career secure his place among the greatest players in Crimson Tide history.

Derrick Henry is widely regarded as one of the greatest running backs in not just Alabama football history but college football in general. Known for his size, speed, and power, Henry set the SEC single-season rushing record with 2,219 yards in 2015, winning the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award, and Doak Walker Award. His dominance on the field was a key factor in Alabama's national championship run in 2015.

Henry's professional career has been equally impressive, as he has earned multiple Pro Bowl selections and led the NFL in rushing yards and touchdowns. His impact on Alabama's offense and his continued success at the professional level make him the greatest player in Crimson Tide history.

Honorable Mentions

Several other players have made significant contributions to the Alabama Crimson Tide football program: