Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow wants his team back in the playoffs, and re-signing Tee Higgins could help. And they might be able to get something from trading Sam Hubbard. Here is the ranking of the three best trade destinations for Hubbard in the 2025 NFL offseason.

The 29-year-old defensive end is a seven-year veteran with no postseason honors to his credit. However, he has been a consistent starter for the Bengals, getting 13 or more in each of the last six years.

Hubbard had five straight seasons of 58 or more tackles, but dropped to 41 in 2024. He also posted only two sacks, tying a career low.

Bengals DE Sam Hubbard might be traded for salary reasons

Hubbard’s poor 2024 impacted this situation, according to Pro Football Focus.

“Hubbard’s 2024 production hasn’t matched that of the past three years, when he reached at least 40 pressures,” Bradley Locker wrote. “This year, the 28-year-old secured only 18 pressures on a 6.3% pass-rush win rate, his lowest mark since 2020. With Hubbard having just one year left on his $40 million deal, the Bengals could very easily trade the 28-year-old in pursuit of upgrades next to Hendrickson.”

Patriots might be in the Sam Hubbard mix

The Patriots are in desperate need of pass rushers and might take a flier on Hubbard rebounding to his previous form.

New England ranked dead last in the NFL with only 28 sacks for the season. New coach Mike Vrabel likes a good pass rush and said he wants to galvanize the organization, according to nfl.com.

“I want to galvanize our football team,” Vrabel said. “I want to galvanize this building, (and) I want to galvanize our fans. The most important thing are the players. There are some of them right here. I want to provide a program that provides their ownership but also their accountability of each other and one they'll be proud to be a part of and that they're gonna fight for.

“We're gonna earn the right to be here every day, (and) we're gonna remove entitlement from our football team. (Also,) we're gonna get everything that we've earned, from the head coach to the position coaches, all the way down to the players. We're gonna earn the right to be here every single day.”

Would Hubbard fit into Vrabel’s player profile. It seems like a decent fit.

Packers might kick the tires on Hubbard

Lukas Van Ness has just seven sacks over two seasons despite coming to the Packers as the No. 13 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

LaFleur put Van Ness on the hot seat earlier this year, according to lombardiave.com.

“I'm sure there's a couple plays that come to mind that I think that he is capable of better,” LaFleur said. “But we'll keep coaching him and I know he'll keep working.”

Hubbard might be the type of guy to come in and replace Van Ness. Or he might light a fire under Van Ness. Either way, the Packers win.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor talked highly about Hubbard, who battled an injury late in the season, according to espn.com.

“A guy I've leaned on every second I've been here,” Taylor said. “Always practices the right way, works the right way, leads the right way. Sets the tone for the whole team. We got the news on the sidelines and his gut instinct was, ‘I don't care, I'm playing.'”

Hubbard stands as the longest-tenured player on the Bengals' roster. He is the only player on the team who predates the arrival of Taylor, who was hired in 2019.

Seahawks may toss their hat in the Sam Hubbard ring

Edge rushers aren’t a dime a dozen, so if the Bengals want to trade Hubbard they should find suitors. On that list could be the Seahawks.

Hubbard’s smallish cap hit of $11.5 would be a good fit for the Seahawks. He would be a project, but the Seahawks have a defensive-minded coach in Mike Macdonald. He might be able to turn Hubbard back into an effective pass rusher.