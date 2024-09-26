Allen Iverson is one of the best guards to ever step foot in the NBA. In his decorated NBA career, Iverson collected 11 All-Star Game appearances, seven All-NBA Team selections, the NBA Rookie of the Year Award, four scoring titles, and one NBA MVP.

In fact, thanks to his iconic performances, the Philadelphia 76ers even built a statue to honor the Basketball Hall of Famer. However, among his iconic performances, it's safe to say that Iverson will be remembered most for his killer crossover. Here is Allen Iverson's 10 best crossovers, ranked.

10. Toying with Sam Cassell

Sam Cassell is a three-time NBA champion. But despite being a reliable guard, even he couldn't stop The Answer's crossover. Despite a hand in Iverson's face, the former Sixers star was able to create space for a jumper thanks to a shifty crossover.

9. Breaking the ankles of John Stockton

Making a mark on both offense and defense, John Stockton is the current all-time leading record holder for assists and steals in the NBA. But when he got to face Iverson, it seems that Stockton had never seen anyone like him. Iverson made him dance and easily drove to the basket for a bucket.

8. Babying the Black Mamba

Known as one of the greatest basketball players in NBA history, there's no doubt that the late Kobe Bryant was one of the toughest players in the league. However, that didn't faze Iverson one bit. In fact, even the Black Mamba himself fell prey to The Answer's iconic crossover. There's no doubt that Bryant is one of the high-profile players in Iverson's long list of victims.

7. Jeff McInnis gets confused

With Iverson collecting ankles, there's no question that every one of his defenders were bracing for the killer crossover. While one can anticipate it, it's safe to say that it could hardly be stopped. Just ask Jeff McInnis, who didn't want any of it.

6. David Wesley skates away

Speaking of collecting ankles, Iverson also has the ankles of David Wesley. Despite initially covering Iverson successfully off an inbounds pass, Iverson dug in his bag, and the possession was sealed for the Sixers. In classic fashion, Wesley was dumbfounded after Iverson somehow managed to get free for a midrange jumper.

5. Jacque Vaughn kisses the deck

Jacque Vaughn recently wrapped up his coaching stint with the Brooklyn Nets. But while he's more known as a coach these days, pretty sure diehard basketball fans remember him as a seasoned NBA guard. Unfortunately, fans may also recognize him in one of Iverson's highlight reels as one of the defenders who found his ankles broken after The Answer's crossover.

4. Crossing up Antonio Daniels

Expand Tweet

One of the nastiest crossovers in his career, Iverson simply had no mercy for Antonio Daniels. However years later, the former Wizards player did blame the slippery floors for forcing him to kiss the deck. Later that night, Daniels attempted to exact revenge against Iverson. Although he did drop The Answer after a few moves, Daniels failed to convert the layup.

3. Derek Fisher takes a seat

Derek Fisher is a decorated NBA guard having won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers. While he has successfully guarded several high-caliber guards, pretty sure he had a difficult time keeping Iverson in check. In fact, when he attempted to do so, Iverson made sure to give him a seat to watch him make shots.

2. Stepping over Tyronn Lue

With all the odds against him in the 2001 NBA Finals, Iverson was willing to do everything to carry Philadelphia to the NBA championship against a dominant Kobe and Shaq-led Lakers.

In the process, with now Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue guarding him on one sequence, Iverson pulled out his bag in the tight corner and forced Lue to the ground. Not only did Iverson break his ankles, but he also decided to step him over to cap off the iconic Finals moment.

1. One over His Airness

Expand Tweet

But among Iverson's victims, his greatest victim was His Airness and the GOAT himself, Michael Jordan. Despite only being a rookie, Iverson immediately made his presence in the league in the best way possible. In fact, Iverson daringly decided to collect the ankles of the former Chicago Bulls superstar.

In an isolation play, Iverson decided to pull out all the moves, eventually putting Jordan in his rear-view mirror before pulling up for a sweet jump shot. Years later, Iverson's crossover against Jordan continues to be remembered.