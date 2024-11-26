Liverpool is firing on all cylinders this term, sitting eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table an also compiling a perfect 4-0-0 record so far in the Champions League group stages. Things couldn't be going any better under new manager Arne Slot. Mohamed Salah is doing it all for the Reds, yet it appears his future is uncertain at Anfield.

The club has yet to offer the Egyptian a new deal, with his current contract set to expire next summer. Salah recently spoke to reporters and said he's likely “more out than in” at this point.

Via ESPN:

“Well, we are almost in December and I haven't received any offers yet to stay in the club, [so] I'm probably more out than in,” Salah said.

“You know now I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this. But in the end it is not in my hands. As I said before, it is December and I haven't received anything yet about my future.

“I love the fans. The fans love me. In the end it is not in my hands or the fans' hands. Let's wait and see. Of course [no offer is disappointing], yeah.”

There's no questioning Salah's importance to Liverpool. He's already scored 11 goals and supplied 10 assists across all competitions. Without Salah, this side is not nearly as strong.

But, at this point, it appears to be a serious reality he could leave. With that being said, here are the best destinations for Mohamed Salah in 2025.

Al-Hilal

The Saudi Pro League has been interested in Salah for a couple of seasons now. Al-Hilal does look like the most realistic landing spot for the 32-year-old given Neymar's cloudy future and their need for a true No. 10. The Brazilian has barely played for the club since his arrival, dealing with non-stop injury problems.

Salah would become the main draw for Al-Hilal and there's no question he would absolutely light up the SPL. Salah hasn't lost a step. He's still producing the goods at a very high rate in the best league in the world — the EPL. He'd instantly become one of the best players in Saudi Arabia.

Salah was asked about a move to Saudi on Sunday but quickly shut it down. But if the right money comes calling, anything is possible.

PSG lost their talisman last summer when Kylian Mbappe joined Real Madrid after years of speculation. The Ligue 1 giants failed to replace the Frenchman, but 22-year-old Bradley Barcola has been doing a nice job up top, bagging a league-best 10 goals.

Nevertheless, PSG could use another star to spearhead their attack. Salah would instantly become their best option in the final third and they certainly have the money to afford the Egypt international. Plus, Salah would still get to play Champions League football on a regular basis.

Liverpool

The reality is Liverpool cannot let Mohamed Salah leave. ESPN's sources claim Salah's representatives and Liverpool have had positive talks about an extension, it's just taking time. It truly shouldn't matter how much he demands in terms of wages — Salah is that important to this club.

His statistics speak for themselves. Salah has scored 223 goals in 367 appearances for the Merseysiders and has also tallied 99 assists. While Liverpool does have several impressive attacking options such as Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, and Diogo Jota, Salah is the cream of the crop.

Letting him walk next summer should not be an option. Liverpool fans would also be livid if that did happen.